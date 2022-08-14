An ordinary police constable turns numismatist with enthusiasm

Where there is will there is way. It was proved by a sincere police constable with the habit of collecting old coins, stamps and ancient things. He spends half of his salary for the collection. Wherever exhibition conducts in the country surely, he will be there to get a new thing into his collection chest.

His name is P Suresh Reddy working as a constable in Alipiri police station in Tirupati. He is known for 'Nanyala Suresh Reddy' who is very sincere at his duties.

He joined in the department in 1998 and when he was 10 year old (class 5) he started collecting old things started with match boxes.

He was born in 1972 and his father Balakrishna Reddy, a native of Chittoor, was police personnel, inspired him to join in police department. His mother Varalakshmi a housewife.

The eager of collecting old things taken up with match boxes and proceeded towards coins, stamps, antique things made him to receive three world records including Indian Book of Records, High Range World Record, Greatest World Record apart from 20 awards.

He has coins dated back 2000 years belonged to Mouryan empire, Romans, Cholas, Pudkottais, Vishnukundalulu to 500 year back East India Company coins till last governor of British empire Jorge VI in 1947, Dutch, Portuguese etc.

He has also coins of 40 dynasties including Vijayanagara empire, Mysore kings, Delhi Sultans, Mohghal, Behmani Sultans etc. which replicates his toil and dedication in collection coins.

The constable has 2700 various coins and currencies and stamps belonged to 170 countries in the world and currency notes of 100 countries.

He has all the currencies with Gandhi Ji's emblem from 1964 to till date including RBI released latest denominations of 1000, 500, 350, 300, 200, 150, 125, 100, 75, 60, 25, 20 , 10 silver coins.

His wife Sumathi and children, Kusumanjali studying CA and Ganesh studying intermediate, encouraged the constable with their unstinted support in the way of collecting coins, stamps.

After match boxes, his interest of collection turned towards stamps and then coins.

He is staying in a Police Quarters located near Balaji Colony where he allotted a hall completely to his rare collections and still today many people visiting his house to have a glimpse at them and turned his house as a museum.

He builds Charminar, Gate way of India with coins attractively and keeps for display in exhibitions. He also organizes exhibition during Bramhostavams in Tirumala every year with his own collections by taking permission from TTD and Police Department. He could not get the chance for last two years due to Covid.

Suresh Reddy received gold medals for his postal stamps collection in a exhibition held by Postal Department in 2018 at Tiruchanur Road.

Speaking to Hans India, Suresh Reddy said with all smiles that his entire support is his family members including wife and children only which made him to achieve such extent in collecting coins.

'I go to exhibitions, auctions conduct anywhere in the country to purchase coins, stamps and antique pieces like keys used in various kingdoms, antique radio etc. to protect the ancient culture to transfer to posterity', he explained and added that he belonged to middle class family depending on his salary only and spends half of the salary for collection only which has been going on for more than 35 years.

Explaining greatness of his wife, Reddy said with shedding eyes that Sumathi who had been working in Rapid Action Force of Central Government resigned in 2014 due to some unavoidable family reasons and took the responsibilities on her shoulders.

"I will continue this collection till my last breathe", he stated and said he always enjoys taking medals, awards through his wife in any function.