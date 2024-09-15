Arjun Bijlani shares a glimpse of his family vacation in Lonavala

Recently, actor Arjun Bijlani shared candid moments from his excursion to Lonavala with his family and gave his fans a sneak peek into his trip as he spent quality time in relaxation. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Arjun shared a bunch of photos where he could be seen having a great time with wife, Neha Swami and their son, Ayaan Bijlani, who were accompanied by friends joining them on the trip. The latest post drew love and admiration as it was about treasured moments of the actor and his family. As the actor enjoys 8.3 million followers on the platform,.

One of the pictures has Arjun posing with Ayaan and other kids having fun in a bathtub; Ayaan flexes his biceps and flashes a huge smile. In one more adorable picture, both father and son were seen striking a biceps pose, while Arjun can be seen playfully pouting as Ayaan laughs joyfully.

The Lonavala trip gave the family much-needed time away from the hustle-bustle of daily life. Arjun was seen soaking in the scenic beauty of Lonavala, casually dressed in a tee, joggers, sunglasses, and a hat. Neha, too, joined in with candid shots taken during their small excursion, smiling away with friends. Arjun also posted candid moments with Neha and Ayaan that captured the essence of their memorable family vacation.

He ended his posts with a candid picture of himself in a black cap, with the view of the play area in front, adding to the laid-back vibe of their trip. The picturesque photos of Lonavala and the joy of time well spent with loved ones made the post resonate with his fans. Arjun wrote on the photos, “Time is less. Spending time is an art!!!” He feels grateful to be able to take out time for his family when he had none to spare, and yet he managed to click pictures with his family.

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known face in Indian television. He started his acting career in the year 2004 with a youth-based series, Kartika, opposite Jennifer Winget. After that, he did serials like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Mohey Rang De, and Naagin, each bringing great fame his way.

Recently, Arjun had an extended cameo in Karan Johar’s recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Fans love the relatability of Arjun’s posts; not just about his professional success but also about the love he has for family and his commitment to balancing work with personal life.