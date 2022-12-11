Attachment with yourself journey

All of us have desires that we wish to be satisfied, whether they are material or otherwise. Call them aims, objectives, or dreams. The universe is full with amazing wonders that captivate us all. But we must first get attached to ourselves if we wish to attain what we desire. Anyone can make goals, but it's crucial to realise it through the process of self-care.



Pursue knowledge

Only those who want to learn from life can benefit from the teachings that life has to offer. They are not for people who prefer to live their lives blindly and without understanding the difference between good and wrong. Such a person will never acquire any life lessons. For this reason, it is crucial to start by learning how to be a good student. A person who can carefully observe, give witness to, comprehend, and learn from the experiences of life is said to be a student of life. Through this process of observation, he or she learns about the good and bad.

Spirituality and materialism

Mentors, teachers, and those who can impart knowledge are desperately needed now to lead people to the light. Despite the fact that the lessons and results of each are completely different, it is to our greatest advantage that we distinguish between matter and spirit. Together, the two should be practised but do not get attached to the material world.

Your body is your home

Instead of avoiding or undervaluing the body, let's use it to learn what is inside. The body and the mind should not be separated. Together, they must be practised. We should understand the need for a unified practise because spirituality is practised by both the body and mind. Remember that you practise both materialism and spiritualism. Considering how volatile the current scenario is, mix physical exercise with spiritual instruction to fully gain from it

Cultivate a positive circle of friends

In order to live this life successfully, one must first know how to choose the correct group of friends. Do you understand the importance of friendship? We all need to value and maintain certain traits in order to make and keep friends. A good friend is unwavering, sincere, and open-minded. Find out who your true friends are and who will be there for you when times are bad. This may give you an excellent idea of who your pals are in reality. Your treasures are the people that stick by you through good times and bad, and you should treat them accordingly. By doing this, we can maintain our friendships throughout the afterlife. Positive people can make our lives positive and negative people can destroy it so we must be careful.