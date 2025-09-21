Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be great for you from a collective perspective; your confidence and enthusiasm will be at their peak. During this time, your relationships with the people around you will strengthen. There will be clarity in your thoughts, and you will be able to establish better communication. Working together with others will strengthen your relationships. Your participation in social life will increase, and you will enjoy spending time with your loved ones.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good. There will be a flow of positive energy in your life, which will make you feel confident and happy. You will establish better relationships with people around you. Time spent with friends and family will make your mind happy. During this time, the feeling of love and affection will flow deeply in your heart. This is the time to spend time with your loved ones, which will strengthen your relationships.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week will bring mixed results. While the people and relationships around you will support you, some minor problems may also arise. This is the time for self-analysis and understanding relationships. Try to establish communication with your loved ones, so that any kind of misunderstanding or conflict can be avoided. You need to focus on your emotional health; Recognise your inner insights and refine your relationships as needed.

Cancer

Leo

Ganesha says this week the situation is going to be extremely positive and enthusiastic. You will be able to channel your energy in the right direction, which will improve your personal and social relationships. Your confidence will increase, which will help you build better relationships with others. This is the time to spend time with your loved ones and strengthen new relationships. You will be able to make a special place in the hearts of others due to your wisdom and true emotional connection.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will bring overall positive changes in your life. This week will be full of new hopes and opportunities for you. Your thinking and approach will get a new turn, which will strengthen your personal and social relationships. Your insight and understanding will help you communicate better with others. Moments spent with family and friends will fill your heart with happiness. Do not hesitate to share your thoughts; your message will have a deepermeaning.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is overall normal. You may face some challenges in your life, which may affect your mental balance. This is the time when you need to understand your relationships more deeply. People around you, especially close relatives or friends, may experience some difficulties in understanding your feelings. Amidst tension, patience and communication are important for you. If you can express your thoughts and feelings clearly, you may be able to solve problems.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week will be a little challenging. There may be tension and confusion in your personal relationships. This week, you will feel the need to control your emotions. Open communication and dialogue are important in relationships so that misunderstandings can be resolved. You have to face problems by keeping yourself positive and finding the right way out of them. There is a depth and intensity within you that you need to display in your relationships at this time.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week’s wonderful experience can be challenging for your social and personal relationships. This time indicates some tension and confusion for you. Differences and misunderstandings may arise in relationships, due to which you may feel mentally tired. However, there will also be an opportunity to learn and become better from this situation. You will need to adopt a positive attitude towards your loved ones. Communicate openly and express your feelings clearly.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week may be full of some challenges. Some unplanned activities may be seen in your social life, which may make the environment around you tense. There may also be some sourness in relationships with friends and family, which may distract your mind. However, this is the time to self-analyse and clarify your thoughts. Try to identify your intentions and desires this week.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be very good. You will be able to establish strong relationships with people around you. Your sensitivity and understanding will make your relationships stronger. This week is a time to move towards harmony and balance. There will be better communication and cooperation in your personal relationships, which will increase mutual understanding and love. This is the time to spend time with your loved ones and focus on them.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is going to be unique and encouraging. There will be a flow of positive energy in your life, which will make your overall personality even more attractive. During this time, you will experience your inner strength, and this will also make the environment around you light and cheerful. Your thoughts and feelings will be clear and clear, which will add more depth to your relationships.