Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says this week is bringing you a lot of better things. As you foresee the upcoming seven days, the losses incurred in last few weeks will be revived. You will earn trust of everyone in your life. The monotonous nature of your job will make you feel dull but this feeling is temporary. The last three days of the week will be a little bit challenging but this adventure of hardship will bring you growth. Income is going to increase and your family will support you in whatever you do.

Taurus: Ganesha says a lot of travelling, most likely to be solo trips is in your cards this week. Though it may initially seem like a bad thing, stepping beyond the usual boundaries of your life, it could be a real adventure and you’ll realise in the end how far you’ve come. This week is all about being street smart for you. You have been quite delusional when it comes to knowing yourself and your capabilities of managing unexpected situations; this week is all about learning about yourself. As you navigate through unexplored terrains you will realise the true nature of your existence. Beginning of the week will have you perplexed and upset but as the days go by, you will adjust to the new routine and by the end of this week, learn to love it.

Gemini: Ganesha says, you will have a lot of free time at your hands and pretty much nothing to do as your business is flourishing by the work of outsources hence you will only need to dedicate a little amount of time and attention to your business. Plan fresh activities and avoid discussions that have the possibility of turning into fights and arguments. You should take the time you have this week to build stronger connections with existing relationships, instead of ruining connections by getting into petty fights and arguments.

Cancer: Ganesha says, you will feel extremely loved and appreciated this week, which will boost your confidence. Your partner will make you feel like you’re worth a lot more than you have been given till date. Hence you will walk through every place as if it’s the most beautiful thing you have ever seen. You need to care for your partner as much as they care for you. Be careful of letting yourself come across as rude and snobby to your partner, and seek out new ways to delight your partner. Singles should seek our intellectual stimulation when searching for their special someone.

Leo: Ganesha says this week is going to be fabulous for you. Positive news at the beginning of the week itself will boost your confidence to a whole another level. This week is going to be full of excitement and unique experiences for you. You will go through a positive shift when it comes to your mental and physical health. This positive shift will help you to participate and indulge more in social events. You will have an overall very positive week. Your competitors will think twice before facing you! People will not dare to pick fights with you this week.

Virgo: Ganesha says your social prestige is likely to increase based on the decisions you have taken in the past few days. You will make new plans to start some new project; your patience will help you throughout this week be it your relationships or your work. You will spend some huge amount of money which might be necessary for your business. Singles will be blessed by the moon. If you’re single you might find your soul mate this week if they focus on socialising and meeting new people every day.

Libra: Ganesha says, you will have to go through a difficult phase when it comes to your health this week. Your stomach and digestion area seem to be troublesome this week hence you will need to take care and focus on the good things as well as becoming as better as you can. Consulting a specialist in the area that you’re facing trouble in will give you a great start when it comes to improving your health. You will have to stay disciplined when it comes to avoiding certain foods and maintaining a very strict eating schedule. You might want to focus on becoming the healthiest version of yourself this week.

Scorpio: Ganesha says your inner strength will be on a high level you will perform well at your work. You will get good results for your hard work. Disputes with your colleagues will be resolved now. There is likely to be an increase in your network. You will plan for a short work related trip, which will give you benefits in near future. Your team members and friends will help you in the completion of some important projects. Job seekers will find good job with the help of a network. You will receive a lot of help from your partner, family as well as friends consistently this week.

Sagittarius: - Ganesha says you will keep busy at work, your focus towards your goal as well as your patience will be tested. With the help of patience, you might be able to achieve your goals on time. Your dedication for work will be tested many times. Expect some rewards in the result of hard work at the end of the week. You are likely to make investments in fixed assets as well. Expect to hear good news in terms of parent’s health. Your losses will convert into gains by the end of this week. Your past dead investments might become profitable as well.

Capricorn: Ganesha says although not every aspect of your life will work out as you would have liked it to be, you’ll come through struggles stronger and smarter. You’re likely to feel slightly nervous and excited about how things will work out financially for you this week, as you have already made investments based on estimation of an income that’s yet to come. Mid-week you’ll realise that you have been blessed in all aspects of life; you will enjoy your personal as well as work life.

Aquarius: Ganesha says you are blessed with the moon this week which will give you inner strength and confidence. Self-respect will stop you from taking some negative decision, specifically in regards to your relationships. Your social prestige is likely to increase based on the decisions you have taken in the past few days. You will make new plans to start some new project; your patience will help you throughout this week be it your relationships or your work. Singles will be blessed by the Venus.

Pisces: Ganesha says you will gain a lot of profit in your business this week which will set a positive tone for the entire week. You won’t need to do things that you hate in terms of work anymore. You will have the time, space and affordability to follow your passion. Financial abundance is in your cards this week, which will keep you satisfied and happy throughout the week. You need to be more analytical about making investments now as managing the funds that you receive this week and in the future as it will make a significant difference in your life.