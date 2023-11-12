Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope









Aries: Ganesha says this week you will be very busy with household work. Married people will now be able to get out of the problems of family life a little and heave a sigh of relief. People living a love life will experience some problems. There may be some distance between you and your family and some ideological differences may arise. Try to remove these in time, so that the relationship can run well. There will be some household expenses now. Your responsibilities will attract your attention. Meanwhile, you will try to maintain coordination in your work.





Taurus: Ganesha says this week will be better for you. However, the domestic life of married people may be full of conflicts, so be careful. This time will be very good for your love life. Romance will increase in your relationship and understanding with each other will also improve. You will also meet some new people, which will increase your circle of friends. Religious thoughts will come to mind. You would like to do good to people. You will triumph over your opponents. He will not be able to harm you even if he wants to. You will be successful in court-related matters.





Gemini: Ganesha says this week will be good for you. You will be more busy with your family activities. In the family, you will have to take care of your mother’s health, because she may fall ill now. This time will be better for my love life. You will enjoy your love life openly. You will gradually get success in removing the tension that has persisted till now. This time will be much better for married life. You may get a big benefit because of your spouse. At this time you will get every kind of support in your business and you will progress. Your income will also improve.





Cancer: Ganesha says this week will be good for you. Your relations with friends will remain good right now. There will be less stress in marital life and love life will also improve. You should think carefully about your relationship. Your self-confidence will also be strengthened, which will lead to success in work. You can get tremendous benefits by applying for any government tender. Working in stock market or real estate will also prove to be very beneficial for you. At this time you will be successful in earning good money. This time will be favorable from a job point of view. Your boss will also seem happy with you. They will test your abilities by watching you tackle challenges.





Leo: Ganesha says this week will be moderately fruitful for you. Now your expenses will be higher. There may be some lack of coordination with family members. The health of an elder in the family may also deteriorate, so be careful at this time. There can also be a function at home, in which many people will come. However, there is a possibility of some discord with siblings. There will be definite chances of profit from the government. Your enemies will be defeated and you will get a one-sided victory over them.





Virgo: Ganesha says this week will be good for you. Your confidence will also increase significantly, due to which you will be successful in your work. However, suddenly you will feel feelings of both love and separation from love. On the one hand, you will feel that you should separate from this material world, and on the other hand you will start desiring all the material pleasures. In such a situation, there will be conflict in your mind, which may affect your friends. Whether you are married or enjoying a love life, this time will be full of ups and downs.





Libra: Ganesha says this week will be good for you. You will be successful in maintaining a balance between your family life and personal life. Married people will also feel the increasing tension between love and intimacy in their domestic life. Your behavior may irritate them a bit. Time will be better for your love life, but you will have to control your anger. Now there will be a sudden increase in expenses, which may surprise you, but you will have to spend. There will be some expenditure on luxuries too, so you have to understand that it should not be heavy on your pocket. Time is good for business.





Scorpio: Ganesha says this week will be good for you. Married people can organise a party to forget the stress of family life. We will try to make the relationship lighter and stronger through mutual dialogue. At present, luck will favor you, which will give you a chance to move forward. This will get your work done. Situations at the workplace will gradually move towards favourability, but you will have to maintain a good rapport with the people you work with, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Take special care of this. The week will be beneficial for those doing business.





Sagittarius: Ganesha says this week will prove to be mixed for you. There will be some lack of happiness and peace in family life. There will be discord in the family over some issues and there will be a lack of mutual coordination. Your family’s happiness will decrease. Right now you will be away from home for a long time due to work, due to which you will feel a lack of happiness, yet you will remain very emotional. You will suddenly do something that will surprise your family. You will get support from friends. Will feel less interested in work. You will be successful in business. Married people will live their family life to the fullest, but they may also have arguments with their spouses.





Capricorn: Ganesha says this week will bring favorability for you. Relationship with spouse will be good. There will be intensity in the relationship. You can plan to travel somewhere with your loved ones. Family life will be full of satisfaction. Father’s health may decline. Your confidence will increase as your position becomes stronger. People will come to you for advice. Your hard work in business will increase and it will take some time to get the final results. However, you keep trying. Will surely succeed. Luck will favor you. Religious sentiments will increase. Health will improve. Talking about students, they will get good results in the field of fine arts.





Aquarius: Ganesha says this week will be moderately fruitful for you. There may be mild tension in the domestic life of married people. Time is good for a love life. You will be more vocal about your relationship and will accept the relationship openly. This week there will be a lot of expenses and the income will be moderate, so you will have to pay a little attention so that the situation does not get worse. Time will be good for employed people. You will consider your work as worship and will work hard, which will give you positive results. Your colleagues will also support you, but stay away from laziness.





Pisces: Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for you. The domestic life of married people will be very happy. Your spouse will openly express his/her feelings to you, which will make your relationship sweet and move forward in the right way. Those who are in love life should enjoy this time. Now you will get relief from the problems going on in your relationship. You may be on a trip at the beginning of the week. In this journey, you will also take your close people along with you, due to which the journey will be completed in a very beautiful manner. Now your income will increase, which will strengthen your financial position.

