Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, children at home will be less interested in studies. Due to this, they may spend more of their time watching TV and this may frustrate you and may even lead to a dispute with them. However, during this time, avoid doing anything that may create hatred towards you in the minds of children. For this, it would be better if you spend time with them and try to make them understand. You are often seen doing more than necessary for your friends.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week, that excessive interference from parents or elder siblings in your personal life can cause stress for you. During this period, your attitude towards them will be very bad, due to which your respect at home will also reduce. This week your work efficiency will develop, so that you can think more creatively and take a big decision to improve your business. Your decision will get the support of your family members as well as your employees, which will boost your confidence and you will be seen producing twice as fast.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week you will have money, but it will not be enough for you due to the purchase of any item. Due to this, you may plan to take a loan or loan from any bank or any other institution. However, if possible, avoid doing this now and postpone the purchase for later. This week your family responsibilities will increase, which will cause you mental stress. In such a situation, instead of thinking about adverse situations and being afraid of them, keep trying to prepare yourself for them.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week you may take an interest in household chores and help other women in the house. This will not only increase respect in the family but will also strengthen your relationships with other members. This entire week at the workplace, you will have to avoid falling in love with someone of the opposite sex. Otherwise, your notoriety as well as your image may be harmed. Therefore, do not do anything which you will regret later.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you are likely to have a major dispute with your spouse or lover. For this, you may feel quite helpless regarding money and you may also have to listen to lectures from your partner regarding your wasteful spending. This week, you will be successful in improving the poor financial condition of your family by resolving every dispute going on in your family life. Due to this, your parents will feel proud of you and at the same time, seeing your intelligence, they will be seen showering their love on you.

Virgo

Ganesha says throughout this week, you will get proper support from your brothers and sisters from time to time and only with their support, you will be able to run your family life smoothly. Therefore, it would be better for you to keep talking to your brother or sister about this. There is a possibility that you may have to face some kind of betrayal from your colleagues at the workplace, which may hamper your career. In such a situation, you are advised to stay away from the company of liars and deceitful people from the beginning of this week.

Libra

Ganesha says this week the condition of your financial life cannot be called good, you will have to face many money-related problems throughout this week. During this period, you will also be unable to save, which will increase mental stress. This week you need to be patient while talking to children at home or people who are less experienced than you. Because you may have differences with them, due to which you may lose your patience and use abusive language.

Scorpio

Ganesha says pending financial matters may increase this week and many types of expenses will be on your mind during this time. Due to this, you may feel uncomfortable even without wanting to. Due to this, you will find yourself unable to make many types of decisions. In such a situation, keep yourself calm in every situation and also control your expenses. This week, the poor health of a female member in your family can become the main cause of unrest in the family environment.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week your friends will make you happy by making some great plans. This plan could be to go out somewhere, where you will get a chance to have fun with your friends again. This week you may get a project in the office that you were already desiring. Therefore, now that you have got the responsibility, your mind will appear happy at this time, whose glow will enhance the beauty of your face. In such a situation, continue your efforts towards taking proper benefits while living this good time.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week will prove to bring better-than-average results. Apart from this, at this time you are also likely to get many excellent opportunities to strengthen your position in society and increase your wealth. If someone in your family has recently got married, then this week you may get the good news of the arrival of a new guest. Due to this, positivity will be seen in the family environment. Besides, this good news will also prove to be very effective in giving happiness to the elders of the house.

Aquarius

Ganesha says you will most likely need to save your money this week, as there is a possibility that a creditor may come to your door asking for money from you this week. In such a situation, if you return the money to them, you may be in financial trouble and if you do not return the money, it may affect your reputation. Your energetic, lively, and warm behavior will bring happiness to people around you, especially your family members. Due to this, you will get love and affection from your parents also.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week you will suddenly get money from new sources, which will keep your mind happy. This will not only increase the positivity in your mind but you can also plan to take a gift for the younger members of the family while going home. This week your spouse will help you in maintaining harmony in the family and he will prove to be most helpful to you in this. There is also a possibility that you may suddenly get a nice gift from your relatives and friends.