Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week can be a big time for Aries natives. This time will indicate new beginnings and positive changes for you. With mental strength and proactiveness, you will be able to achieve most of your goals. Relationships with colleagues and partners will improve in work life. This week will help establish harmony not only on the professional front but also in your personal life. Time spent with family members will further strengthen your relationship.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week, you are likely to come across many opportunities. Your goals and desires can be fulfilled faster with your hard work. It will be important to maintain harmony and cooperation with colleagues at the workplace, as your positive energy can inspire others. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your family as well. You can make relationships even stronger by paying attention to small matters at home. This is a perfect time to spend time with your loved ones.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, you may have a wave of activities in your social life. People around you will be ready to understand and adopt your ideas and ideologies. This is the time to spend more time with your friends and family. Conversation and exchange of ideas will strengthen your relationships. In the workplace, this week can bring new opportunities for you. The unique creativity of your ideas and communication skills will help you play an important role in the team.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will start well for Cancer natives. Your relationship with your family and friends will deepen. At this time you can have exciting conversations with people around you, which will boost your morale. There may be some challenges in the work area, but your hard work and patience will make you successful. Try to express your ideas clearly, this will create better coordination with your colleagues. This week is likely to be mixed from the financial point of view.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, you may come across some new opportunities that will prove beneficial for you. Leo born in August, your self-confidence will increase and you will move forward effectively in your field of work. This time is right for you to start new projects, or improve existing tasks. There are also signs of change in your personal life. You may meet an old friend or family member, which will refresh old memories. Strengthen relationships through communication and express your feelings clearly.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week you will feel motivated to move forward with your plans. A new energy is going to be added to your actions, which can result in significant achievements. Health needs to be taken care of; make proper diet and exercise a priority. Positive changes will come in your social life, and you may experience new relationships. Reuniting with an old friend is also possible, which will make you happy. This is a good time to share your thoughts and feelings, so express them openly.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is a period of new opportunities and positive changes for Libra natives. You will be quite active in your social life, which can lead to new friendships and relationships. As the week progresses, you will get inspiration from the people around you. Your hard work will pay off in the work area and you will get to see the fruits of your efforts. Your relationship with colleagues will get stronger. This is the right time to share your ideas and work with the team.

Scorpio

Ganesha says your relationships will strengthen and the time spent with your loved ones will make you happy. You can plan a trip somewhere far away, which will refresh your mind. In terms of health, it is important to stay away from stress. Yoga and meditation will help in improving your mental state. Try to fill yourself with positivity. In the career field, your efforts are going to be rewarded, but be patient. Work carefully and move towards your goals with determination.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says for this week for Sagittarius: Your enthusiasm will be the main source of your energy this week. You will be motivated to achieve new successes. You will get cooperation and support in the workplace, which will ensure that your projects are completed on time. In your personal life, this is a great week to spend time with family and friends. Your positivity and wisdom will attract other people, and your relationships will strengthen. In terms of health, participate in sports activities to keep yourself active.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is a sign of new beginnings for you. People will appreciate you for your hard work and dedication. You will develop good relations with colleagues at work, which will open the way for you to move forward. Thus, leaving behind the stress that has been going on for some time, now is the time for success for you. The atmosphere at home will be happy, but be a little careful, as a family matter can make you worried. It is necessary to control your emotions during this time. In terms of health, focus on yoga and meditation.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week’s forecast for Aquarius points to positivity and change. You will move forward with new ideas and plans, which will unleash your creativity. This is the right time to expand your social network, as new relationships and friends can make a positive impact on your life. On the work front, your hard work and dedication will soon bring fruit. If you are working on a project, success is indicated in it. Keep in mind that collaborating with the team will be beneficial for you.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, most of the time will be pleasant and positive for Pisces. The sensitivity and empathy within you can add a new dimension to your relationship with others. This is the time to spend quality time with your loved ones. You will be able to understand their feelings and support them. On the work front, your creativity will be at its peak. It is the right time to work on new projects or ideas. Your actions will receive support from others, which will help you move faster towards your goals.