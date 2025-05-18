Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week is the time for new beginnings. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm, which will help you succeed in your work. This week is favorable for creativity and new ideas. Your social life will also see warmth. Spending time with friends and family will give you mental relief. You will also feel the desire to help them, which will strengthen the relationship. However, keep in mind that it is important to take care of your health.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week; the circumstances are going to be quite positive. It is time to balance your personal and professional life. This week will allow you to recognise and use your inner strength. On the professional front, your ideas and efforts will be appreciated, which will increase your confidence. Collaboration with team members will help in achieving better results. You may get a chance to work on an important project, where your hard work will pay off.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, you will feel a deep connection with the world around you. Your natural curiosity and ability to communicate will help you gain new knowledge. Spending time with family and friends will bring happiness and satisfaction to the mind. You will also feel motivated to participate in social events, where your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated. In the work sphere, you will get the opportunity to showcase your abilities.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will bring new energy to you. You will feel positive changes in the circumstances around you. Time spent with family will bring you happiness, and you can build deeper relationships with your loved ones. Your mental health will be good this week, giving you more clarity in tasks. There may be some challenges in work life, but your intelligence and sensitivity will show you the right path. In terms of the economy, it is necessary to pay attention to your expenses.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, new possibilities and opportunities will open up in various fields. Your self-confidence and warm personality will spread all around, due to which people will be attracted to you. At the workplace, your ideas and suggestions will prove to be very important, so do not miss sharing your ideas. In personal life, spending time with family will be pleasant for you. Plan a trip somewhere or organise small gatherings, and this will give you mental peace.

Virgo

Ganesha says his week will bring new possibilities and opportunities for you. You will be very active in terms of work, and you will also get the fruits of your hard work. During this time, use your creativity, as it will provide you with new ideas and perspectives. Your relationships will become warmer. There will be harmony in the family, and mutual understanding will increase. A sense of friendship and cooperation will increase, which will help you in complex situations.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is a time of balance and harmony. Your social life will be active, and there will be opportunities to make new relationships. Time spent with your friends and family will give you mental peace. Your creativity will be at its peak, so if you have worked on an art or writing project, this is the best time to complete it. At work, collaborating with colleagues will help you achieve big goals. Make sure you do not rush into making decisions that can have long-term effects on you.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is an encouraging time. Positive changes can come in your general life. Your hard work and dedication are likely to be rewarded in the workplace. Relations with colleagues will improve, which will also improve teamwork. There will be an atmosphere of joy in family matters as well. Spend time with your loved ones, it will be beneficial for your mental health. Due to your infectious zodiac sign, you will inspire people around you and spread positive energy.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, you will get many positive opportunities, which will increase your confidence. You will be in a position to touch new heights in both personal and professional life. Your relationship with colleagues at the workplace will become stronger, and if you are working on a new project, your efforts will be successful. This week is also suitable for travel. If you are planning a long journey, then this is a good time for it.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, you will experience positive changes in your professional life. The hard work and efforts you have put in will start yielding results, which will increase your confidence. Communicating with colleagues will be important; with their help, you will be able to solve many problems. In personal life, there is a good opportunity to spend time with family and friends. This time will help in strengthening your relationships further. If there is an old dispute going on, try to resolve it.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, you will be full of new ideas and creativity. You will be active in your social life and will get the opportunity to increase your knowledge by meeting new people. Your friends and family will support your ideas, so do not miss any chance to connect with them. At this time, your mental health is important. Adequate rest and meditation will be beneficial for you. Attending a yoga or meditation session will help calm your mind. In the field of business, your efforts will be appreciated, but be a little patient.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week indicates a new beginning for you. This is the time for self-exploration and emotional growth. You will feel inspired to recognise and manifest your creativity. Interest in some art or hobby may increase, which will also positively affect your mental health. Your relationships with family and friends will become stronger. Some important conversations can deepen your close relationships. Participating in social events will give you new knowledge and experience, which can prove beneficial for you in the future.