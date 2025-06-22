Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week can open the door to new possibilities for you. Your confidence will increase, which will help you move towards your goals. Be careful in your actions and do not make hasty decisions. There will be positive changes in personal life as well. This is the right time to spend time with family, which will further strengthen your relationships. Your creativity will also improve, so try your hand at art, literature, or any other creative activity.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be full of positive energy for you. You will experience that your hard work is paying off in both personal and professional aspects. This is the time to set some new goals for yourself, so that you can make your dreams come true. Spending time with family will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. By paying attention to small things, you can strengthen your relationships.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is an opportunity for Gemini natives to improve communication and relationships. You will be able to express your thoughts with clarity, so that people around you will be able to understand you better. At the workplace, working together with colleagues will be beneficial for you. You can make a significant contribution to a challenging project with your cleverness and intelligence. There is a possibility of achieving success through teamwork during this time.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, doors to new possibilities will open for you. You will get a good opportunity to spend time with your family and close friends, which will strengthen your relationships. You will also be effective in the field of work. Some new projects may come before you, in which you can easily achieve success. However, it is important to keep your emotions under control. Sometimes you can be a little sensitive, so maintain balance in conversation.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, you will get a good opportunity to bring out your creativity and leadership potential. This is the right time to make important decisions at your workplace. Your hard work and dedication will also make your colleagues appreciate you. In the middle of the week, you may face some challenges in personal relationships. Keep the dialogue open and express your feelings clearly. This will help in reducing misunderstandings.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week can be good for you overall. You will spend more time on your social life and get an opportunity to spend time with friends. This week is also favorable for starting new projects. Your hard work and systematic thinking are likely to turn your ideas into reality. At work, your organisational skills and habit of paying attention to detail will prove to be beneficial for you. Your colleagues will appreciate you and pay attention to your advice. This time is also perfect for you to enhance your skills and gain new knowledge.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is an important time for Libra natives. This time is favorable for you to maintain balance and harmony in life. Time spent with family and friends will give you mental peace. Your creativity will be at a high level this week, so working on a new project can be a good idea. There will be a new energy in your thoughts and approach, which will be appreciated by your colleagues and partners. Be a little cautious in financial matters; think well before making any major decisions.

Scorpio

Ganesha says today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will be able to express your feelings openly, which will strengthen your relationships. New opportunities will knock at your door in the workplace. If you are working on a new project, be optimistic about it, as your hard work will pay off. In terms of health, you should maintain some distance from your expectations. Take the help of yoga or meditation to reduce stress. Spending time with family will give you mental peace and strengthen emotional connections.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says a lot of new possibilities are going to open up this week. You will feel positive energy around you due to your enthusiastic nature at this time. You will get an opportunity to focus on some important projects at work, which can yield results very soon. Your relationships will also improve this week. You may reunite with an old friend, which will make you happy. You will get a chance to spend time with family, which will help you strengthen your relationships.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, many possibilities and challenges will come up for Capricorn natives. You are likely to be appreciated for your efforts at the workplace. However, you will have to focus on big projects and maintain good coordination with team members. There may be some disappointment in family matters, but a positive dialogue can improve the situation. Bringing clarity to mutual relations will be important. Try to spend some time with your loved ones, it will keep your morale high.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, your ideas and creativity will get a boost. You are ready for change, and this is the time to give a new direction to your goals. Social life may get a new life. Spending time with friends and family will be entertaining for you. You may also get a chance to revive an old relationship. Your hard work will pay off in your work life. Your efforts will be evaluated, but be patient as it will take some time to get the right results. It is important to be conscious of health.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, your imagination is going to work its magic. There will be depth and sensitivity in your thoughts, which will help you establish deep connections with the people around you. If you faced any problem last week, then this week the way to its solution can come in front of you. A conversation with a close friend or family member will give you a chance to speak your heart, which will prove to be very beneficial for you. This is the time to focus on your dreams, so pay attention to your inner voice and take steps that take you closer to your goals.