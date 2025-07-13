Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week is going to bring a flood of new possibilities and opportunities for you. While on one hand, there will be newness in your ideas, on the other hand, you need to be more focused on your goals. Your self-confidence will increase, which will enable you to express your ideas in a better way. Some new projects may start in business. Maintain good contact with your colleagues, as their help may prove beneficial for you.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is going to prove to be very important. At this time, some new opportunities may come up in your personal and professional life. This week will give you a chance to focus on your emotional aspects. Spending time with family and friends will give you mental peace. On the work front, due to your hard work and dedication, you can make good progress on a project. Your ideas will be taken seriously, and it is time for you to move forward.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, for Libra natives, your focus will be on balance and harmony. At this time, you will experience stability in your personal and professional life. While on one hand, people around you will feel the need for your support, on the other hand, you need to maintain balance in your actions and emotions. This week can also bring new energy to your relationships. Try to spend time with your family and friends. Understand their needs and share feelings with them.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, the financial situation is likely to improve for Capricorns. Your efforts and sacrifices are now going to pay off. People will appreciate your hard work, which will give you new opportunities. In terms of health, taking care of yourself will be extremely important. Take some rest and practice meditation or yoga for mental peace. Spending time with family and understanding their feelings will also be important this week. In love and relationships, increase communication and understanding with your partner.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week, many positive opportunities will come your way. You will start reaping the fruits of your hard work, which will boost your confidence even more. It is important to be cautious in financial matters, as some unexpected expenses may come up. Focus on your budget and avoid unnecessary expenses. There will be happiness in your family life this week as well. Family relationships will strengthen, and there will be a pleasant atmosphere at home.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, many new possibilities may open up for Leo natives. Your confidence will increase, allowing you to express your ideas more clearly. Spending time with your close friends and family will make you feel energised and happy. On the work front, this is the best time to start new projects. You will get an opportunity to use your creativity, which can bring positive changes in your professional life. In some cases, you may need the help of others, but your leadership ability will help you move in the right direction.

Scorpio

Ganesha says today brings some special opportunities for you. Recognise your sensitivities and make them your strength. Learn from experiences and trust your decisions. You can see a deeper reality inside you, which can open new paths for you. Today, you may feel the need to have some important conversations with people close to you. Your thoughts will be clear and effective, so do not hesitate to share them. Your emotional depth can inspire you in creative work, so do not miss the opportunity to try your hand at art or writing.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week seems to be a positive time for Aquarius. Your creativity and spirit of innovation will be at their peak. This is the time to implement new ideas, which can bring positive changes in your career or personal projects. There will also be hustle and bustle in your social life, which will provide opportunities to meet old friends and connect with new ones. Your emotional state will remain stable, but make sure that you express your thoughts and feelings clearly.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is going to open up a lot of new possibilities for you. You will accelerate the tasks and move forward with the power of your positive energy. By using communication skills, you will be able to express your ideas in a better way, which will improve your relationships. This week, your creativity will also be at its peak. If you are in the field of art or literature, your work will be appreciated.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will bring many positive opportunities for you, which you can handle with your systematic and subtle approach. The position of the planets is favorable to improve your work and personal life. This is the time to make your plans effective. Your analytical ability will help you find a proper solution to any problem. Give more importance to communication with your friends and colleagues, as it can inspire you to new ideas and perspectives. In terms of health, focus on peace and relaxation.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, you will move forward with new energy and enthusiasm. This is the time for self-evaluation and redefining your goals. You will get clarity towards your thoughts and plans, which will help you move in the right direction. In the professional field, your efforts will be recognised. Collaborating with colleagues will prove to be especially beneficial. If you perform your responsibilities well, your hard work will be rewarded soon.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week marks a new beginning for Pisces. Your insight and sensitivity may hold special importance for you at this time. Some major changes are possible at work, but you are advised to make decisions trusting your intuition. Personal relationships will deepen. Conversations with your partner will involve honesty and childlike emotions, which will further strengthen the relationship. If you are single, unexpected meetings may bring new opportunities for you.