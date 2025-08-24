Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be positive and inspiring. Your spirit will be full of enthusiasm and energy, which will enable you to perform well in every task. On the work front, you will come up with new ideas and get support from other team members. This is the time to focus on your goals. You may need to make some important decisions, and your courage will prove beneficial for you. In personal life, your relationships will become sweeter.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week can be very important and full of ups and downs. During this time, you will need to focus on your emotional aspects. There will be opportunities to deepen relationships with family and close friends. Maintain clarity in communication, as misunderstandings may occur. This week, the prospects are also bright on the career front. If you are working on a new project, the time may come to reap the fruits of your hard work. However, it is important to control stress, so it is important to maintain a balance between work and personal life.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is especially important. You must maintain balance and harmony. New opportunities may arise in the workplace, in which your ideas and creations will be appreciated. Try to strengthen your professional relationships this week. From an emotional point of view, it is time to increase harmony in your relationships. Communicate openly with your loved ones; this will give you a chance to bring them closer.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is going to be a mixed experience. Your tolerance and patience will be tested, but it will make you stronger. Some new challenges may arise in the workplace, which will need to be faced. Make sure that you move forward with full preparation. Your mental health will be extremely important this week. Take out some moments from time to time to give yourself, so that you can handle your emotions. Spending some time with family will give you plenty of energy and strengthen relationships.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will focus on your partner relationships and business collaborations. This is the time for you to understand the emotional depth and power of partnership. If you are getting an opportunity to spend some time with your partner, take full advantage of it. Your hard work and dedication can open new doors of prosperity this week. At the workplace, you can play a leadership role in an important project. Keep your ideology clear and be ready to collaborate with others.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is a time of new possibilities and positive opportunities for you. This is an auspicious period to move forward in personal and professional life. You will glow with confidence and energy, which will attract people around you. This week, your relationships will also improve. Especially value the time spent with friends and family. Mutual understanding and cooperation will add sweetness to your relationship. However, sometimes there may be arguments over some things, so maintain patience and balance.

Libra

Ganesha says many positive changes can be seen this week. You will get the proper results of your hard work, which will increase confidence and energy. New possibilities in your career will knock at your door. Your relationships will also improve this week; take time to communicate with your loved ones. Moments spent with family will give you mental peace. However, sometimes the emotional ups and downs can be difficult to handle, so I resort to meditation or yoga to get focused and relaxed.

Scorpio

Ganesha says new possibilities and opportunities are likely to open up this week. Your creativity and thoughtfulness can help you find some new paths today. During this time, your friends and family will be important allies for you. Your emotional state will stabilise, which will enable you to make better decisions. Your efforts will be recognised in work-related areas, so believe in yourself and keep moving towards your goals. In terms of health, this is the time to focus on your health.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be a positive time. Your communication skills will improve, which will enable you to present your ideas effectively. It will be easy to communicate with colleagues at work, and this can open the door to new opportunities for you. There may be ups and downs in family life as well, but your wisdom and patience will improve the situation. Spending time with friends and family will give you mental peace.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week represents new possibilities and challenges for you. At this time, the clarity of your thoughts will increase, and you will be more capable of putting your plans into practice. In terms of work, this week is the right time to strengthen professional relationships. Make communication with your colleagues sweet and give priority to teamwork. Your health will be good this week, but you should focus on participating in physical activities. Do yoga or exercise, which will not only keep your physical health good but will also give mental peace.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, you will have new possibilities and opportunities. Increasing self-confidence and positivity will keep you motivated to achieve your goals. It is time to adopt new ideas in your job or business, which can open the way to your success. You will also see good harmony in your family life. This is a great time to spend time with your loved ones. Travel or outing plans made with friends can further increase your happiness.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, the doors of new possibilities are going to open for you. You need to listen to your inner voice, as your emotions will play an important role this week. Your creativity will help you shine in your work, so do not hesitate to share your art and ideas. This week will also see activity in interpersonal relationships. Spending time with family and friends will make you happy. Cherish the moments spent with them, as these will become a source of energy for you. In terms of health, it will be important to maintain mental and emotional balance.