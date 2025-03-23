Beyond Complaints: Embracing Forgiveness and Understanding

A few years ago, a movie was released in which the main character constantly cursed God for his sufferings. One day, God appeared and offered him the chance to sit in His place for 24 hours and enjoy all His supreme powers. The man, thrilled, eagerly accepted. However, much to his surprise, he discovered that being Almighty wasn’t at all what he had imagined. Instead of supreme control, he found himself overwhelmed with an endless number of complaints, pleas, and bitter grievances. Over time, he realised how challenging it must be for the Almighty to bear the incessant demands, negativity, and ingratitude of humankind. Finally, with a humbled heart, he surrendered to the Supreme. The story reminds us that, no matter how smart humans may become, we can never truly be God.

If we look closely at our lives and those around us, it’s clear that nearly everyone, at some point, irritates God with constant complaints or demands. We often express dissatisfaction with our circumstances—our family, our work, our finances—and the list goes on. Additionally, we engage in what could only be described as “bargaining” with the Almighty: if He grants us this wish, then we’ll do that; if not, we may even threaten to turn away. Some of us even justify our behaviour with the casual notion that “promises are meant to be broken.” Yet, imagine the betrayal if someone treated us similarly. Imagine if God were to keep track of each broken promise, every deception, every selfish act. His list would be endless because, in many ways, we’re experts at disregarding the commitments we make to Him. Yet, despite being aware of every shortfall, He continues to embrace us with open arms. This constant willingness to forgive and support us is something we rarely see in the human world. Reflecting on such unconditional love, one can’t help but wonder: What would it take to even slightly emulate God’s magnanimity? To be forgiving, to be patient, to be understanding—these aren’t just virtues but lifelines to true happiness and peace. Imagine if we let go of one grievance, forgave one person who wronged us, or extended kindness without expecting anything in return. Such small acts would not only bring us inner peace but would also spread harmony around us. This journey towards selflessness, even in small steps, can open doors to inner tranquillity and joy.

Reading so much about God’s unconditional love, shouldn’t it inspire us to try to be a little like Him? So why not take a small leap towards becoming more forgiving, more understanding, and more loving in our everyday lives? Even if we start with just a moment—a brief pause to extend empathy or let go of resentment—it could bring us closer to the true essence of peace. After all, attempting to embody even a fraction of His boundless patience is a powerful step toward discovering our own capacity for compassion. So, why not give it a try, even if it is just for a few minutes, and see the difference it can make?

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)