Blame Or Change: The Choice Is Ours

Every man is the architect of his own life; hence one can easily say that we all try to make our lives just the way we want it to be, however when something goes wrong, we immediately start looking out for someone or something to blame instead of changing ourselves to better the situation. It’s a fact that we all spend too much of our time & energy in finding people to blame for all the problems in our life. But why do we need to blame someone? Because we want to redeem ourself of the guilt of doing something wrong by justifying it, therefore internally we pass on the responsibility of our behaviour to a person, situation or an external factor. Doesn’t that sound very normal? Well! It may to the majority of us, but while playing this game of blaming, we forget that as per the Law of Karma, the one who changes himself first is the one who gets the gift of happiness. Hence if we are seekers of peace and happiness, then we have to change ourselves and not wait for others to do so.

Blaming others happens due to lack of vision to recognise and accept our faults and laziness to make amendments. Gradually it becomes a habit of lethargy in a royal disguise. Usually, we blame others for our misery, because we feel that things could have been better if the other person behaved properly with us, but we fail to understand the very fact that every action has an opposite and equal reaction, hence instead of looking at self, we always struggle to set the opposite person right. When we are unable to find someone to blame, we end up blaming the situation. However, while doing so, we forget the fact that all the situations in our life are our own creations, hence according to Karma Philosophy whatever we are experiencing currently is the result of an action, word or thought manifested sometime earlier. And now when it is time for us to repay, we should readily do it with courage & settle our karmic account to experience a burden free state of mind. Right?

When the above two factors i.e. blaming someone or something doesn’t work, the despaired human soul goes to the extent of blaming Almighty because he feels that since everything in the world happens by the will of the Supreme, his personal plight is also an outcome of God’s desire. Quite funny, isn’t it???? But we all indulge in such pastime activity on a daily basis. We purposefully pretend to forget that every human being experiences happiness or joy depending on his/her own past deeds and therefore it would be incorrect to say that Almighty inspires everything in the world, both good and bad. Remember! We all are actors who fall under the law of karma & perform actions to derive fruit out of it. Almighty never gets a share out of it. As our teacher & guide, HE can teach, make us understand, but HE cannot appear in the exam for us. Hence, we have to take all the tests of life by ourselves with full confidence.

For a spiritual aspirant, unpleasant situations are examinations of life which are necessary to elevate one’s spiritual stage & help in taking a leap forward in self-progress. Hence, we must not miss the opportunity to snap the web that we have all created with rationalisation. Whether we fail or pass in these examinations doesn’t matter much, what counts is the courage &Vigor with which we face these examinations. For spiritual evolution, the habit of blaming is one of the major obstacles simply because the first rule of spirituality is observing one’s own self and not the others. Hence it is very important to take responsibility for the experiences we undergo & make a conscious effort to do the right and be honest and accountable to ourselves because deceiving ourselves will only take us further away from spiritual liberation. So! stop blaming and start aiming because when you blame others, you give up your power to change.