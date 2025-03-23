Hema from the land of “D” was born in a home where the separation between two rooms could not isolate her from the black hole of society. She dreamt of seeing little radiation of light on the edges of that black hole by questioning powers across layers of society and through the rise of the “Club of Central Tendency.” This stellar masterpiece by Anandajit Goswami, ‘Club of Central Tendency’, is about the journey of such a dream and uprising. A must-read!

Author: Anandajit Goswami

Publisher: Flipping Pages

Price: Rs. 200/-

‘Myriad of Thoughts’ is a captivating collection of stories spanning diverse genres and cultures. Each tale delves into human emotions, relationships, and the beauty of our global society, from bustling urban streets to serene rural landscapes. Themes of love, loss, adventure, and mystery are intricately woven throughout, offering readers a rich tapestry of experiences. With characters and settings that transcend time and place, this collection promises to engage, inspire, and leave a lasting impression.

Author: Chetan Arora

Publisher: Dreambook Publications

Price: Rs. 225/-

‘Almost Perfect, but Mostly Not’ is a collection of poignant and witty short stories that uncover the cracks beneath seemingly perfect lives—and the truths that emerge from them. If you’ve ever laughed at your own mistakes or found joy in life’s curveballs, this book is for you. After all, who needs perfect when you can have perfectly imperfect? An engaging read! With relatable characters and heartfelt storytelling, each tale offers a glimpse into life’s beautiful messiness. It celebrates the humour, resilience, and raw emotions that make us human. A delightful blend of warmth, wisdom, and wit!

Author: Vasudha Sahgal

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 295/-

‘The Heroes Among Us’ is more than just a collection of biographies—it’s a time machine to the past, a telescope to dreams yet to come, and a mirror for every child to see the hero within. With vibrant illustrations, this book brings to life the inspiring journeys of extraordinary individuals. It reminds young readers that courage, determination, and vision can shape the world. A must-read for those who dare to dream and make a difference!

Author: Sanjeev Sanyal, Sonia Mehta

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 395/-