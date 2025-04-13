‘Around Varanasi in Assi Days’ by Raja Venkateswara, is a hilarious and heartwarming coming-of-age tale set in the early 1990s. It follows Raja, a stammering teenager who unexpectedly cracks the IIT entrance exam and dives into the chaotic world of hostel life, eccentric seniors, and UFOs (unidentifiable fried objects). Set between Varanasi and Calcutta, this quirky, nostalgia-filled novel is packed with idioms, anecdotes, and the colourful madness of youth, ambition, and transformation. A joyful tribute to friendship, resilience, and growing up Indian.

Author: Raja Venkateswara

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/

‘Pink Gender The Extended’ is an engaging work by eminent author Anandajit Goswami. As we flip through the page, we find that one day, a man, a woman and a transgender who is a dream (a metaphor) are being called for police investigation at the police station regarding an unintended, mysterious accident. Their stories and mysteries unfold in the Counselling room of the police station and a connecting link between the story is established. This story is all about these magical mysteries of life which are explained, self-explained, unexplained in their own ways by opening all bright and dark corners of the human mind and Psychology.

Author: Anandajit Goswami

Publisher: Bigfoot Publication

Price: Rs.199/

Book ‘Songs of the Rajputana’ by Dr Shadab Ahmed is a bardic, historical and colonial account of the Rajputs which traces the origin of the Rajputs and their venerated rise to become the embellished militant arm of the Brahmanical creed and the neo-Rajput revival of Brahmanism leading to the forging of the modern Hindu system. Much to our delight, the book sheds an ample amount and provides meticulous details in prose about the way in which the Rajputization of the Great Indian Northern Plains led to the establishment of Rajputana kingdoms and dynasties.

Translator: Dr Shadab Ahmed

Publisher: Notion Press

Price: Rs.1060/

‘A Year of Celebration and Spectacle’ by Ruskin Bond is a heartwarming tribute to life’s unforgettable moments—big and small. From joyful highs and quiet contentment to moments of sadness and reflection, Bond beautifully captures the essence of a year filled with emotion, memories, and meaning. Through his engaging prose and vivid storytelling, he honours the loved ones who make life special. This delightful collection gathers some of Bond’s happiest, most spectacular stories—an ode to the beauty of everyday life and the magic woven into its celebrations.

Author: Ruskin Bond

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.295/