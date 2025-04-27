‘The stories in ‘Ma is Scared and Other Stories’, Anjali Kajal’s debut collection, draw us into the lives of ordinary women in Northern India, showing how rarely we witness these experiences from Dalit points of view. Whether confronting caste-based disdain at work or in the classroom, or enduring the fresh hardships the pandemic brought upon Dalit communities, Anjali’s characters reveal a quiet resilience and dignity. ‘Ma is Scared and Other Stories’ offers powerful, moving portraits that leave readers with lasting lessons in strength and hope.

Author: Anjali Kajal

Publisher: India Penguin

Price: Rs.399/

‘City on Fire’ is a rare visceral portrait of how everyday violence and hate become part of our lives and consciousness, of a society where name and clothes mark out a person as the ‘other’. It is as much an incisive examination of religion and violence, imagined histories and fractured realities, grief and love in today’s India, as it is a paean to the hope of continued unity, to an idea of India.

Author: Zeyad Masroor Khan

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs. 499/-

‘Backed by the authors’ wealth of experience in building, scaling, and consulting with organisations across sectors, cultures, and continents, ‘Busted’ incorporates real-life examples and first-person interviews with industry leaders and practitioners, inspiring readers to question, test, and validate all advice regardless of the source.

Editors: Ashok Soota

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs. 399/-

‘Behind the mist of Mussoorie lie hidden tales that have spooked its residents and visitors for generations. In ‘Ghost Stories from Mussoorie’, Anmol Jain, its resident supernatural chronicler, explores the dark side of a town steeped in history and lore. This is a spine-tingling journey into the spirit world where supernatural beings become part of reality.

Author: Anmol Jain

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: 295/-