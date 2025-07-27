Fauji brat nostalgia, Indian parenting memoir, Literary criticism India, Partition-era Sindh stories, Contemporary Indian literature, Cultural heritage reflections‘Comic Memoirs of Fauji Brats’ cascades through the comforting times of the 90s when the internet hadn’t invaded the lives of the common man. The short stories focus on two “fauji brats” who were a comic menace for their parents and never left any stone unturned to make their lives stressful. The benevolent neighbours, sibling bonds, exploration of newer postings, the quiet life of the cantonment areas disrupted by our “fauji brats”, and the feeling of belongingness to the serenity of the olden golden times would certainly tickle your ribs and leave you smiling with some funny memories to chuckle at later.

Author: Jaspreet Kaur

Publisher: Bookleaf Publications

Price: Rs.280/-

‘Umbilically Yours’ by Manisha Kanoria Lohia is an intimate and insightful exploration of motherhood, rooted in cultural traditions, Montessori principles, and spiritual wisdom. Drawing deeply from the values imparted by her parents and brothers, the author reflects on how mindful parenting, long-held customs, and holistic practices influence the sacred journey of raising a child. The book is thoughtfully divided into three heartfelt sections—Seeing, Becoming, and Being—which trace her evolution from witnessing motherhood in her early years to embracing its transformative essence. ‘Umbilically Yours’ is a moving narrative that offers both practical wisdom and emotional depth for anyone navigating the path of parenting.

Author: Manisha Kanoria Lohia

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.595/

‘‘Critical Sensibilities’ is a collection of literary studies and reviews of different books done by Biswanath Kundu over a period of time. The book is divided into two sections. Part 1 contains ten analytical articles on several poets and authors. Part 2 deals with some six review articles on various aspects including book reviews of poets from Punjab, Kerala, and Sikkim. The author has written on subjects of various types relating to contemporary Indo-English literature. It is expected to be as interesting as refreshing to the academics. No doubt this book will be a valuable addition to the critiques on Indian Literature in English.

Author: Biswanath Kundu

Publisher: Authorspress

Price: Rs.295/-

‘Sindh Bani’ is a poignant and compelling anthology that captures life in Sindh before the region was separated from India during the Partition. Written by Sarla Kripalani, the book opens a window into a world that once was—rich with culture, emotion, and memories. Who was Dewan Dialmal Doulatram, the visionary who foresaw Partition as early as 1934? What is the tale behind the fragrant banknotes from a nautch girl? The first part of ‘Sindh Bani’ features evocative stories from the author’s childhood—stories of family, friendship, betrayal, honour, and identity, making this work a touching tribute to a bygone era.

Author: Sarla Kripalani

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.695/-