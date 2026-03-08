Colours of nature: Exploring consciousness through art

Art often serves as a bridge between the visible world and the deeper layers of human consciousness. In the solo exhibition ‘Contours of Consciousness’, artist Ravi Kant Jha invites viewers to step into a reflective journey where nature, philosophy and human perception intertwine.

Currently on display at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad, the exhibition presents a compelling series of semi-abstract paintings that explore the relationship between nature’s rhythms and the human mind. Through a thoughtful blend of colours, symbols and textures, the artist attempts to create harmony between the visible and invisible, as well as between ancient wisdom and modern interpretations.

Ravi Kant Jha, who resides in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, brings a unique artistic perspective shaped by his natural surroundings. He completed his Master of Fine Arts at the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, where he developed a distinctive visual language that blends philosophical thought with contemporary artistic expression. His works reflect a continuous search for balance between the evolving mindset of modern society and the timeless rhythms of nature.

The artworks in ‘Contours of Consciousness’ are semi-abstract in form, allowing viewers to engage with the paintings beyond literal interpretation. The symbolic layering and textured surfaces create rich colour harmonies that reinterpret philosophical ideas while reflecting the complexities of the modern world. The artist’s compositions encourage viewers to look beyond the surface and explore deeper emotional and intellectual responses.

One of the recurring elements in many of the paintings is the presence of a subtle roving eye. This motif appears to observe the world quietly, drawing attention to the ongoing environmental changes taking place globally. The eye functions as a metaphor for awareness, reminding viewers of the delicate balance between human activity and nature.

Jha’s works are strongly influenced by the flora and fauna of the mountainous landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. These natural inspirations appear throughout the exhibition in vibrant colours and layered imagery. Animals such as elephants emerge within the canvases, sometimes hidden behind bright floral forms, vast blue skies and the milky white flow of water. The combination of these elements creates a dreamlike environment where reality and imagination coexist. The paintings invite viewers into a contemplative space where their minds wander through symbols, colours and textures. As one moves from canvas to canvas, the artworks gradually reveal subtle meanings that engage the viewer’s subconscious. Rather than offering fixed interpretations, the artist allows each observer to discover personal reflections within the imagery.

Through ‘Contours of Consciousness’, Ravi Kant Jha creates a visual dialogue between nature, philosophy and human awareness. The exhibition encourages audiences to pause and reflect on their connection with the natural world and the unseen dimensions of thought and perception.

The exhibition is open to visitors at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Madhapur, Hyderabad, and will continue until March 11, offering art enthusiasts an opportunity to experience a thoughtful blend of colour, symbolism and introspection.