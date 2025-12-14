Def Leppard announces first full-scale India headliner tour in March

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential arm of BookMyShow, has announced the much-awaited India tour of legendary British rock band Def Leppard, marking a historic moment for rock music fans across the country. Touted as the UK’s greatest arena rock band, Def Leppard will perform across three Indian cities in March 2026 as part of their first full-scale headliner tour in the country.

The tour will kick off in Shillong on March 25, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), followed by a show in Mumbai on March 27, 2026, at Jio World Garden. The final leg will take place in Bengaluru on March 29, 2026, at NICE Grounds. Tickets for all three shows will go on general sale at 12 PM IST on Saturday, December 13, 2025, exclusively via BookMyShow.

Expressing their excitement, lead vocalist Joe Elliott said the band is thrilled to finally bring their music to Indian fans. “Playing for our fans in India is something we’re really looking forward to. We can’t wait to see you all,” he said. Guitarist Phil Collen echoed the sentiment, adding that the band is delighted to perform in India and promised an unforgettable night for audiences.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, described the tour as a defining moment for India’s live music ecosystem. He noted that Def Leppard’s arrival symbolises the resurgence of rock culture in the country and reflects India’s growing appetite for large-scale global music experiences. He added that BookMyShow Live aims to bridge iconic international artists with Indian audiences who have supported their music for decades.

The three-city tour is part of Bandland On Tour, an extension of BookMyShow Live’s Bandland IP, which focuses on rock and alternative music and is steadily expanding across India. The initiative aims to bring globally influential rock acts back to Indian stages.

With a career spanning over four decades, Def Leppard have played a pivotal role in shaping rock music worldwide. Known for their signature blend of powerful harmonies, anthemic riffs, and stadium-sized performances, the band’s legacy was cemented with their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Albums like Pyromania and Hysteria—among the best-selling records of all time—produced timeless hits such as Pour Some Sugar on Me, Rock of Ages, Animal, and Foolin.

The band has sold over 110 million albums globally and boasts more than 20 million followers across social media platforms. Their recent global tours have been equally monumental, including a 2023 European run that featured a sold-out show at Wembley Stadium. That tour was part of a two-year global journey alongside Mötley Crüe, during which the bands sold over 2.1 million tickets across 27 countries and five continents.

In 2023, Def Leppard also released Drastic Symphonies, a critically acclaimed album recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios. The album debuted at No. 4 on the UK charts, their highest position in over three decades.

The Shillong leg of the India tour is supported by Meghalaya Tourism, with The Circus serving as the event partner, further underlining the scale and cultural significance of this landmark rock tour.