Easy to carry, high on energy

Five must & easy to carry food items during travel or when on a vacation

The best way to plan a trip is to think about what you love to do and when you need a break. The time is here when you have to plan for a vacation. Vacations are like free tickets for us to binge on our favourite foods because the diet can wait until we return! However, if you are someone who does not want to stray away from your healthy lifestyle while snacking without gaining weight, here are a few options to choose from. The following food items can be carried easily in your bag, to be enjoyed as a quick fix to purge those hunger pangs during your travel.

Energy Bars

Overnight travel, hiking trips or simply partying too much can take a toll on your energy levels. To avoid complete energy - drain situation, energy bars will come in handy during your travel. Packed with a mix of fruits, nuts and cereals, energy bars are the perfect vitality boosters that will make the most of your travel.

Nuts

Nuts and dry fruits are probably the best snacking options that can help keep up the energy levels, aid in digestion and help you fuel up for the rest of the day. They are easier to store and even easier to pop into your mouth.

Protein Powders / Shake

For those who are used to rushing out of the house in the morning and skipping their breakfast, protein powders which can be consumed in the form of a shake provides the best solution during travel. A few great options are the protein and herbs and superfood green and herbs can be the best combination.

Fruit juice

Fruit juices are one of the best things to rely on while traveling as they are packed with nutrients and also easily available everywhere. They are light on the stomach, easily digestible and can provide much required instant energy.

Banana chips

Banana chips are easy to carry in your bag while travelling and are easily available in the market. These make it a great snacking option and can also be cooked at home. All you have to do is to get some slice raw bananas into thin, fine chips and deep fry them. You can sprinkle some salt, red chilli powder or pepper on it and store them in an air-tight container for up to days altogether in your travel bag.