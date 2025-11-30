Education without consciousness is incomplete

Ever since India adopted the present Constitution, the word secularism has been bandied about wrongly so as to block all efforts to introduce moral and spiritual education. Even though one Education Commission after another has recommended the introduction of moral education, the system continues to disregard their recommendations. Sri Aurobindo had clearly said that “To neglect moral and religious education altogether is to corrupt the race. The notorious moral corruption in our young men, previous to the saving touch of the Swadeshi movement, was a direct result of the purely mental instruction given to them under the English system of education.” Hence it would not be wrong to say that a person without moral and spiritual education, is sub-human whose life is worth not a penny. One can quote views of many other national leaders like Dr. Radhakrishnan, Vinoba Bhave, extensively in support of the above contention. But there seems to be no need for this because the policy makers very well know about all these views. Then where is the hitch? It’s simply a lack of realisation of the need to formulate a consistent education policy in which moral education and the practice of meditation form a part of our educational system.

The need of the hour is not just to introduce moral education, but there also is a need to know the nature of consciousness or the self because it is not enough to teach physics, chemistry, maths and science; Education must enlighten a person about the self or the Mind. Aurobindo has said: “The true basis of education is the study of the human mind. Any system of education founded on theories of academic perfection, which ignores (mind) the instrument of study, is more likely to hamper and impair intellectual growth than to produce a perfectly equipped mind”. Likewise, Schrodinger, the physicist who was awarded the Nobel Prize for research in Wave Mechanics, wrote in his book, titled “Science and Humanism”: “Who are we? The answer to this question is not only one of the tasks of science but the task of science.”

Today scientific research has established very clearly that Meditation has many benefits for the individual and the society, so why does the Government not introduce it in schools and colleges? The answer to this question might, perhaps, be that there are so many systems or kinds of meditation in vogue and the government does not know which one to introduce. But,a way will have to be found to determine which form or forms are the best among the dozen or more that are in vogue. If the results are judged from the benefits which accrue to the practitioners in respect of their physical, mental, spiritual and social health, that should be a sufficient ground to consider its introduction in some schools to begin with on trial basis at least. The other criterion could be whether the principles on which it is based are universal, scientific and psychologically correct. Furthermore, the Government could give recognition to institutions who impart moral and spiritual education and teach Meditation along with giving its students a broad international outlook. So, let us raise demand for education reforms by coming together in unity & get rid of our laidback attitude to move into the age of enlightenment where our thoughts will be constantly loving, pure and harmonious.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)