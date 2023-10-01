Empathy in Ancient Texts: A Timeless Lesson

In the recent Media Conclave titled Media

Culture and Society: Inter-relation and Evolution organised at Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, Swami Sarvottamananda, Vice Chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission University, Bangalore has mentioned about Empathy in his speech. I felt it’s important to elaborate about the concept giving some illustrations. The amount of discomfort is faced in work and home ambience is influenced on the developmental aspects with poor decision making.

The ability to comprehend and share another’s feelings called empathy. Complex emotions are necessary for successful relationships and a more compassionate society.

Empathy is entrenched in ancient literature from throughout the world, despite its contemporary perception. Empathy, compassion, and kindness are central to many of the world’s most beloved stories.

The concept of empathy is included in the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Buddhist Pali Canon. These texts teach that empathy is a key virtue that should be cultivated among all the individuals.

Empathy is embedded in the Indian Value system and ethos. The Intangible cultural value system needed in the present day of life. Our country Bharat was liberal and accepted all kinds of foreign influence. Its time now to know the roots of compassion that was shown through the behaviour individually and as a system.

The Hindu texts such as the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads, teach the importance of empathy and compassion. For instance, the Bhagavad Gita says, “You should treat others the way you would want to be treated.” (6:32). Later in the Buddhism, the Dhammapada and the Lotus Sutra, also emphasize the importance of empathy and compassion. The Dhammapada says, “All beings tremble with fear; all beings cherish life.” (130)

These are just a few examples of empathy in ancient texts. There are many other stories and teachings that emphasize the importance of understanding and sharing the feelings of others.

It is clear that empathy is not a new concept. It is a human emotion that has been valued and celebrated for centuries. By studying and learning from the ancient texts, we can gain a deeper understanding of empathy and its importance in our lives. It’s necessary to embed the Bharat’s value system among the new generation.

One of the most important Sanskrit words for empathy is ātmaupamyatā, which literally means “putting oneself in the place of another.” This concept is taught in the Upanishads, which are a collection of philosophical texts that date back to around 800-500 BCE. The Upanishads teach that all beings are interconnected and share the same divine essence. As such, we should strive to treat others with the same compassion and respect that we would like to be treated with.

The Bhagavad Gita, which is a Hindu scripture that is believed to have been written around the 5th century BCE, also emphasizes the importance of empathy. In one passage, Krishna teaches Arjuna, the protagonist of the story, to “see all beings as himself.” This teaching is meant to encourage Arjuna to develop compassion for all living beings, even his enemies.

Buddhism also places a high value on empathy. The Buddhist Pali Canon contains many teachings on the importance of developing compassion for all beings, including animals. One of the most famous Buddhist teachings on empathy is the Four Immeasurables, which are four qualities that all Buddhists should strive to cultivate: loving-kindness, compassion, sympathetic joy, and equanimity.

Here are some specific illustrations of empathy from our epics:

In the Mahabharata, the epic Sanskrit poem, the character of Karna is known for his empathy and generosity. Even though he is a villain in the story, he is often praised for his compassion towards the poor and the needy.

In the Ramayana, another epic Sanskrit poem, the character of Rama is also known for his empathy. He is always willing to help those in need, even if they are his enemies.

In the Buddhist Pali Canon, the story of the Buddha’s enlightenment is a powerful example of empathy. The Buddha was meditating under a Bodhi tree when he realized the suffering of all beings. This realization led him to dedicate his life to helping others overcome their suffering.

The ancient Indian texts teach us that empathy is a vital virtue that we should all strive to cultivate. By developing empathy, we can build stronger relationships, create a more compassionate world, and achieve our own spiritual liberation.

One of the most important teachings about empathy in ancient Indian texts is the idea that all beings are connected. This is known as the oneness of existence (advaita). When we realize that we are all one, it becomes easier to empathize with the suffering of others.

Another important teaching about empathy in ancient Indian texts is the importance of compassion (karuna). Compassion is the feeling of empathy for the suffering of others, and it motivates us to help them. Compassion is considered to be a virtue in Hindu ethics, and it is often taught in conjunction with empathy.

In the Ramayana, Rama shows empathy for the suffering of the people even when they are not kind to him: “Even those who have treated me badly, I will not treat badly.” (Aranya Kanda, 18:9)

In the Upanishads, the oneness of existence is taught as a way to cultivate empathy:

“Tat Tvam Asi” - Thou Art That The concept of empathy in ancient Indian texts is still relevant today. In a world that is often divided by conflict and prejudice, empathy is essential for building bridges and creating a more compassionate society.

In addition to its personal and social benefits, empathy is also important for key decisions and success of organizations. When organizational leaders are able to empathize with their employees, customers, and stakeholders, they are better able to make decisions that are in the best interests of everyone involved.

Empathy helps leaders in better grasp of the repercussions of their actions when they empathise with individuals affected by them. More educated and careful decision-making can result.

When leaders care about their employees, they are more engaged and driven. Empathy may help leaders create a more happy and supportive workplace, which can boost productivity and performance.

Empathetic leaders better grasp consumer requirements and wants, improving customer happiness. This may help them create goods and services that satisfy those demands, increasing consumer happiness and loyalty.

Empathy may help executives connect with investors, suppliers, and community members. Increased trust and collaboration may help the organisation in many ways.

Illustrations from ancient Indian administration



Many ancient Indian texts demonstrate leadership and administrative empathy. Emperor Ashoka was a Mauryan emperor who reigned from 272 to 232 BCE. He is known for his Buddhist faith and his compassionate rule. His Buddhist religion and gentle governance are famous. Many of Ashoka’s Rock Edicts, discovered around India, show his concern for his subjects. In one of his edict, Ashoka writes:

“All men are my children. And as a father treats his children with affection, even so do I cherish all men.”

Ashoka’s empathy for his subjects led him to implement a number of policies that benefited them, such as building roads and wells, planting trees, and providing free medical care.

Chanakya was a statesman and advisor to Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya Empire. Chanakya is known for his wisdom and his Arthashastra, which is a treatise on economics and statecraft. The Arthashastra contains many teachings on the importance of empathy in leadership. Chanakya writes:

“The king should be like a father to his subjects. He should be compassionate and understanding. He should always strive to do what is best for the welfare of his people.”

Over two millennia, Chanakya’s empathy lessons have influenced. Many Indian leaders have read the Arthashastra and been influenced by Chanakya’s compassionate leadership.

These are a few ways empathy may help an organisation succeed. Empathy helps leaders make better decisions, enhance work environments, satisfy customers, and strengthen stakeholder relationships.

Remember that empathy is more than being polite or feeling sorry for others. It involves sharing and understanding another’s sentiments. We can find this tough when interacting with persons who have diverse beliefs or backgrounds. However, effective leaders need this competence.