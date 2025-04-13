Empowering India’s creators through connection

Snapchat is doubling down on its commitment to India’s creator economy with the launch of Snapchat Creator Connect, a flagship initiative that debuted in Hyderabad. Spearheaded by Saket Jha Saurabh, Director of Content and AR Partnerships at Snap Inc., the program aims to uplift Gen Z and emerging digital storytellers through mentorship, content tools, and monetisation opportunities.

“Creator Connect is designed to empower the next generation of creators by offering them the support they need to build meaningful, sustainable careers on Snapchat,” said Saurabh. “Our goal is to provide them with the tools, education, and connections to grow and thrive while staying true to their authentic voice.” The initiative, which kicked off in Hyderabad, marks Snapchat’s deeper push into regional content ecosystems. According to Saurabh, Hyderabad was a natural choice. “We’ve seen incredible growth in South India, especially Hyderabad, where Gen Z users are highly engaged. YouGov survey data shows that 64% of Snapchatters in Hyderabad love engaging with friends and exploring Lenses, making it a vibrant hub for creator activity,” he shared. Snapchat has already partnered with prominent Hyderabad-based creator agencies like Tamada Media, ChaiBisket - Mutiny, NRGY+, Silly Monks, and Whacked Out Media. “Partnering with these agencies allows us to tap into local culture and provide hyper-relevant support to regional creators,” said Saurabh. “This is key to unlocking talent that reflects the diversity and creativity of India.”

A cornerstone of the initiative is Snap School, Snapchat’s educational program for creators. “Snap School is all about helping creators’ level up their content game,” explained Saurabh. “We’re offering training in storytelling, audience engagement, and platform tools to help them grow effectively and authentically. And yes, we definitely plan to take this program to more cities.”

On the monetisation front, Snapchat is creating new pathways for creators to earn. “We’ve introduced a unified Monetisation Program that allows creators to earn from ads in both Stories and longer-form Spotlight videos,” he said. “Spotlight has seen significant global growth, and we’re excited about its potential here.”

But for Saurabh, it’s not just about monetisation—it’s about enabling creators to stay authentic. “Snapchat was built as an antidote to traditional social media—no filters, no pressure, just real moments. We see creators getting rewarded for being themselves, for expressing joy, humour, and creativity in real time,” he emphasised. With Creator Connect set to expand to more Indian cities, Snapchat is building not just a platform, but a community where creators can flourish authentically—and profitably.