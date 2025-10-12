Experience the magic of Diwali in Dubai

Celebrate Diwali in Dubai, where the city comes alive with fireworks, melas, and festive dining. Enjoy traditional activities like diya painting and rangoli workshops, cultural performances, and exclusive shopping offers on gold, jewellery, and décor. With over 400 Indian restaurants serving special menus and a wide array of gifts from sweets to home accessories, Dubai offers a truly vibrant and unforgettable festive experience.

Melas and Cultural Celebrations

• Global Village Diwali Mela (17–20 October):This family-friendly event transforms Global Village into a lively hub of music, art, shopping, and authentic Indian cuisine. Visitors can enjoy vibrant rangoli art, live performances on the main stage, and shop at the Indian Pavilion for handicrafts, jewellery, home décor, and souvenirs. The Indian Chaat Bazaar offers regional delicacies, while multiple restaurants across the park serve traditional meals. Fireworks light up the sky on 18 and 19 October, and again on 24 and 25 October at 9 pm, adding a magical touch to the festivities.

• Noor:Festival of Lights at Al Seef (17–19 October): Set against the historic charm of Al Seef along Dubai Creek, the Noor Festival of Lights celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage. Attendees can enjoy grand processions, live music, poetry, dance, and stand-up comedy. Interactive workshops and talks further explore Diwali’s themes of light, renewal, and togetherness, fostering a senseof community and shared celebration.

Culinary Celebrations

Dubai’s restaurants embrace Diwali with special festive menus and exclusive dining experiences. Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia in Jumeirah Al Qasr offers a bespoke Michelin-starred experience for AED690, with personaliszed dishes crafted to guest preferences. Atlantis, The Palm hosts a buffet at Kaleidoscope from 18–20 October, featuring traditional Indian dishes, sweets, and live performances (AED280; 50% off for children). Other notable options include Amala in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray (AED250), Dhaba Lane’s five-course Punjabi feast (AED65), Jamavar in Downtown Dubai (AED375), and Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, where diners receive complimentary festive gifts. For panoramic views, Kris With A View presents classic Indian favourites (AED99), while Lavang offers a limited-edition mithai box of 24 handcrafted sweets from 13–20 October.

Fireworks and Entertainment

Dubai’s skies will glow with spectacular fireworks throughout the Diwali weekend. Head to Al Seef on 17 October at 9 pm for a breathtaking display along Dubai Creek. At Global Village, fireworks on 18–19 and 24–25 October at 9 pm accompany street performances, live shows, and festive shopping, encapsulating the magic of Diwali.

Shopping and Festive Offers

Dubai, the City of Gold, takes festive shopping to dazzling new heights. From 3–26 October, the Dubai Jewellery Group hosts Festival of Lights promotions, including city-wide raffles with vouchers up to AED150,000. Participating retailers also offer complimentary gold coins, zero deductions on old-gold exchanges, and discounts up to 60–75% on selected diamond and pearl jewellery. Beyond jewellery, decorated souks and malls feature festive décor, candles, sweets, perfumes, and handicrafts, making it easy to find the perfect Diwali gift.

This Diwali, experience Dubai at its most radiant — a city where ancient traditions meet modern celebrations, and every moment sparkles with joy, light, and togetherness.