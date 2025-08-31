Exploring the many facets of Mahakavi Bharathi

‘The Poetry of Subrahmanya Bharathi: Tradition and Modernity’, edited by PV Laxmiprasad, is a collection of ten scholarly essays on Mahakavi Subrahmanya Bharathi. The volume explores Bharathi’s poetry through themes of nationalism, social reform, spirituality, and modernity. It offers diverse perspectives on his enduring legacy as poet, patriot, and visionary thinker

The book ‘The Poetry of Subrahmanya Bharathi: Tradition and Modernity’, edited by noted Indian author PV Laxmiprasad, is a curated collection of ten scholarly essays that delve into the life, works, and enduring impact of Mahakavi Subrahmanya Bharathi. This critical anthology succeeds in weaving together diverse interpretations and themes to highlight Bharathi’s poetic genius and revolutionary spirit. While the volume is rich in tribute and admiration, it also exhibits certain limitations in scholarly rigor and analytical depth.

The book brings together ten leading Indian scholars, providing a rich tapestry of critical thought and analysis. The anthology covers various aspects of Bharathi’s poetry, including themes of nation and nationalism. Laxmiprasad’s expertise as a scholar and editor shines through in the book’s organisation and presentation. Bharathi’s poetry reflects his deep involvement in India’s freedom struggle, showcasing his patriotic fervour and vision for a free India. His verses also highlight the problems faced by women, advocating for gender equality and social justice. The devotional poems embody a unique blend of faith and reason, encouraging readers to question, seek knowledge, and reconcile spirituality with modern thought. Further, the essays examine Bharathi’s connection to Indian culture and tradition, while also exploring his modernity and relevance to contemporary society.

The volume gives due emphasis to Bharathi’s multifaceted persona—poet, nationalist, journalist, and social reformer. The introductory sections and the essays collectively cover his literary achievements, political activism, feminist ideals, spiritual depth, and journalistic contributions, presenting him as a towering figure of Indian Renaissance literature.

There is notable thematic diversity in the collection. Each essay explores a distinct angle: Bharathi’s mystical and spiritual vision, his voice for resilience and justice, comparative insights into his utopian dreams alongside Tagore, and his advocacy for gender equality. This thematic range enhances the reader’s appreciation of Bharathi’s universality and ideological breadth. Most essays are written in lucid English, with poetic quotations translated and explained effectively, making the book accessible to both academic and non-academic readers. Laxmiprasad’s Preface is earnest and personal, reflecting genuine admiration for Bharathi. His editorial framing of the essays emphasises their relevance to contemporary society, which adds a sense of immediacy to the reading experience.

In conclusion, ‘The Poetry of Subrahmanya Bharathi: Tradition and Modernity’ is a sincere and spirited tribute to a national icon. As a compilation, it is valuable for introducing Bharathi’s multi-dimensional legacy to new readers and research aspirants. While more advanced scholars may find the analysis introductory, this volume of critical essays is highly useful for undergraduate students, general readers, and early researchers seeking a broad overview of Bharathi’s works and ideals. The critical insights span nationalism and the freedom struggle, social issues and women’s rights, as well as philosophy and spirituality.

Thus, ‘The Poetry of Subrahmanya Bharathi: Tradition and Modernity’ remains a valuable contribution to Indian literary criticism, offering fresh perspectives on Bharathi’s life and works. Its scholarly analysis and diverse perspectives make it a meaningful addition to Indian literary studies. While accessibility and depth may pose certain limitations, the book’s significance and relevance to students and researchers of Indian poetryare undeniable.