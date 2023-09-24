Finding Divinity on the Moon

Throughout history, the moon has held a spiritual role in human culture. It has been revered in astrology, where lunar phases are meticulously mapped and studied to shed light on the inherent nature of individuals. Chandra Dhyan, or Moon Meditation, is a conduit for people to connect with the moon’s energy, fostering tranquillity and positivity. It also equips one with the ability to navigate the shifts in celestial powers, ensuring mental stability and balance.



While Earth is home to a single moon, some planets, such as Jupiter, boast more than 90 moons, and Saturn boasts a staggering 145. This stark contrast in moon count prompts intriguing questions about whether these celestial bodies influence the human psyche like our lunar companion. In the tapestry of human culture, our moon assumes significant spiritual significance during various festivals, including Karwa Chauth, Guru Poornima, and Diwali. Metaphysical and spiritual practices bestow the moon with a divine status. Its unique energy touches every living organism, including humans and the plant kingdom. However, as we advance in science and technology and embark on explorations of outer space, we find the moon devoid of a physical form of divinity. The successful landing of the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan 3 confirmed the absence of a tangible divine presence, prompting us to contemplate the nature of God. Does our perception of the moon as sacred rest solely on imagination?

On Earth, or Prithvi in Sanskrit, we regard our planet as a divine mother and offer prayers for the gift of life and nourishment it bestows. However, Mother Earth, Goddess Prithvi, is revered as a metaphysical and invisible entity. We cannot behold her in a physical form. The title “Mother” emphasises Earth’s abundant nurturing and life-sustaining attributes.

This reverence is symbolic and becomes more perceptible as one advances spiritually, gaining a heightened sensitivity to the essence of these energies.

Similarly, lunar energy is extolled for its ability to impart taste and love. On a physical plane, the moon’s gravitational force triggers the ebb and flow of ocean tides. This phenomenon mirrors the subtler influence it exerts on our bodies, which are primarily composed of over 70% water. More profoundly, the moon shapes our sense of taste, emotions, and unique personalities. The moon is honoured and meditated upon to enhance these qualities. Another celestial entity we deeply revere is the sun, a central figure in numerous rituals and religious practices. The sun’s radiant energy sustains life on Earth. However, the moon’s energy bestows distinct tastes upon various elements of creation. From the difference in taste between an apple and a mango to the uniqueness of personal preferences and personality traits, lunar energy plays an indispensable role in human progression. Honouring the moon with unwavering faith as a divine entity is pivotal to the growth and evolution of individuals. exploration of space and celestial bodies enables us to appreciate the intricate interplay of energies that shape our existence in the vast cosmos.