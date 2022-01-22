From introvert to International Book of Records

A Vizianagaram district citizen PVR Raja, who used to write poems as a hobby made his name written in "International Book of Records" for playing 36 guitar chords in 10 seconds and 380 guitar strumming in 30 seconds which was previous 350 guitar strumming. Speaking with The Hans India, Raja says, "To support my lyrics, I started learning about music and Oxford dictionary is my first guru which taught me what music is." He shared interesting topics in his journey. Let's have a look into it.



What made you to come into music field?

I was an introvert from childhood. I used to sit alone and write some lyrics, poems and sing them. I always believe that introverts are the most creative people as they live their own world and think of new things. So, to support my lyrics, I started learning music. I am proud to say that Oxford dictionary is my guru.

As I grown up in a period when using internet is hard for a child. I knew every term through Oxford dictionary and prepared a 10 pages notes regarding music. I started playing drums on benches, books and exam pads. That's how the journey started.

Who is your biggest inspiration to enter into music field?

AR Rahman and RP Patnaik were my inspiration for getting interest on music. My childhood is filled with their songs and I grew up listening them. Later, association with RP Patnaik made me stronger to move forward towards my goal.

There is a funny thing to share also, whenever I was shorten of money, I used to go to RP Patnaik studio in the luch time and have my meal there. Those painful stories turned out as sweet memories now.

Tell us about your family background. Is there anyone who is related to music?

I am first to create path into music from my family. My father Chandra Sekhar Raju is a retired head constable and my mother Satyavathi is a home maker.

What were the struggles you faced to enter into music?

The first hurdle is common for every normal guy to enter into creative field, no family support. I don't have a proper instrument to practice for many years. My family, friends, no one encouraged me for my music as they doesn't have a proper opinion on this. But, it helped me to survive on my own. I gave answer for their question that 'does the music feed anything?'

What is their present perception on you?

They were happy seeing my work. Some of the neighbors and relatives are praising me before my mother and she calls and tells about that and feels happy. So, right now, I am enjoying this phase.

What gave you confidence that you can survive here?

Getting selected for National Level Youth Festival in Guitar category, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State, winning Hyderabad State Level Youth festival in guitar and Light music, these gave me huge boost in my initial stages.

I was called as 'Short Film Maestro'. I used to give original tracks in the times when people used to download stuff from films and use for their short films. Now, some known platforms web series makers are downloading tracks from my old short films. Mine is the only profile among short film music directors which got approved in every social media platform. Such moments gave me confidence saying yes, you can survive in music.

Tell us about your entry into SIIMA short film awards?

It's like a dream come true moment for me being in nominations for the Best music director category in SIIMA Short film awards 2020 for "Antharardham" short film by MR Productions.

How did you felt when you created a page in International book of records?

I worked very hard for those records. Creating two world records in two continuous days is very memorable. My 2022 started with this bang. I'm so happy for that. I believe I got a good recognition for the hardship I went through and I am sure this will not be an end.

When is your entry into silver screen?

I gave music to few films but unfortunately, they were not released. But right now, I am very much focused on script and makers which I learned from my previous experiences. I was looking for good stories where music plays the key role in the film.

What are your future projects?

Working for a musical short film "Madhi" in Pragathi pictures banner. I'm also in works of making an album of 100 songs which will be out soon.