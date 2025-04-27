Global recognition for Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra

In a moment of immense national pride and cultural validation, Bharat has secured a place on UNESCO’s prestigious Memory of the World (MoW) Register for two of its most profound and enduring knowledge systems — the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra. With their inscription among 74 new entries this year, Bharat’s tally of recognized documentary heritage now stands at 14, showcasing the timeless relevance and universal appeal of its civilizational wisdom.

For Millennials and Gen Z seeking emotional clarity and authentic self-expression, the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra serve as ancient yet powerful guides. The Gita helps navigate inner struggles with purpose and peace, while the Natyashastra acts as a timeless GPS for the modern soul—enhancing how we communicate, connect, and present ourselves. In a world where social media often distorts simple truths, these texts offer grounded, holistic perspectives that cut through the noise. It’s a call to rediscover the original blueprints for living with intention, emotional balance, and clarity.

Why This Recognition Matters?

UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is an elite archive of humankind’s most valuable intellectual legacies. Inclusion in this register means global acknowledgment of a text’s enduring impact on society, culture, ethics, and human thought.

The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra have long been Bharat’s cultural lodestars. Their global recognition is a reaffirmation of Bharat’s ancient contributions to human consciousness, art, and communication — now officially documented on the world stage. “The journey of preparing the nomination dossiers for Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra was both rigorous and rewarding. Addressing the review comments from the UNESCO committee posed significant challenges, especially when it came to establishing historical context and universal value,” shared Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Member, International Advisory Committee – UNESCO Memory of the World, and Head, Kalanidhi Division, IGNCA.

Timeless Wisdom for the Digital Age

The Gita is a manual for the mind, in just 700 verses, it distills the complexity of life into simple but profound truths. The Bhagavad Gita written by Ved Vyas and its commentary exists in the ancient Sharada script (one of the oldest known scripts) . There are over 100 Bhagavad Gita Commentary manuscripts written by different commentators across centuries available today. These are housed in major repositories abroad at the British Library, Oxford University, and several collections in Germany and the UK which are not accessible. We must now make a concerted effort to bring back our manuscripts from foreign collections or, at the very least, ensure they are digitally accessible.

In Bharat, we have the oldest Bhagavad Gita manuscript which is 650 years old, while an 800-year-old version is preserved in the Oxford Library and not accessible. In a world where Gen Z is constantly navigating filters both digital and emotional, the Gita offers an uncluttered lens. It speaks about self-awareness, detachment from outcome, the importance of action (karma yoga), and clarity in decision-making. In fact, corporate boardrooms and leadership seminars around the world today quote the Gita for its strategic thinking and emotional intelligence. When social media throws a thousand narratives at you, the Gita helps ground you in your own truth. It reminds us that peace doesn’t lie in likes or follows, but in self-realization.

The Ancient Blueprint of Communication

While the Gita guides how to live, the Natyashastra teaches how to express life itself. Penned by Bharat Muni, this encyclopedic treatise on dramaturgy, dating back to 200 BCE, is the world’s oldest surviving work on performance arts. But don’t be misled by its age — it’s a vibrant document of creative science that’s strikingly relevant even today. The Natyashastra manuscripts are primarily available in Sanskrit, written in the Devanagari script. In the age of reels, storytelling is king. Every post, every video, every meme — is a performance. The Natyashastra breaks down human emotion (rasa), expression (bhava), body movement, voice modulation, stagecraft, and audience engagement. It’s the OG guide for content creators, filmmakers, actors, and communication strategists. From Netflix shows to YouTube shorts, the underlying grammar of storytelling finds echoes in Bharat Muni’s formulations. The Natyashastra understands human psychology, how stories move people, how aesthetics influence behavior — making it a must-read for anyone in media, marketing, or digital communication.

Bringing the Past into the Present

What’s common between these two seemingly different texts is their unshakable relevance. The Gita simplifies life. The Natyashastra beautifies it. Together, they help navigate internal chaos and external communication which are the two major challenges in the information age. Many Gen Z youth today are anxious, overstimulated, and seeking authenticity. The Gita tells them: your identity is deeper than your feed. The Natyashastra says: communicate with sincerity, and your message will resonate.

The Man Behind the Milestone

The historic inclusion of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is the result of the visionary efforts of Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Member of UNESCO’s International Advisory Committee and Nodal Officer for the MoW Programme in India.

He said, the Bhagavad Gita nomination, aided by its global presence—translated in over 80 languages—mainly involved responding to technical queries.

In contrast, Natyashastra required extensive groundwork to establish its international relevance, including inputs on its socio-political and economic significance and validation from repositories which are available in Bhandarkar Oriential Research Institute, Pune. The nomination process took around six months, with 15–20 days devoted to final restructuring. Dr. Gaur emphasized the importance of ensuring universal access to these texts, many of which are now digitally available at IGNCA. Thanks to his initiative, these ancient knowledge systems have not only gained global recognition but are also being reintroduced into the modern world—enriching digital platforms, classrooms, and public discourse alike.

Towards a More Enlightened Future

In a world that often measures worth by virality, these recognitions redirect focus toward value, the kind that sustains you emotionally, ethically, and intellectually. The Gita is more than Lord Krishna and Arjuna, it’s about you and your inner battles. The Natyashastra is not just about temple dance, it’s about how you speak, present, and connect.

These are more than relics of the past rather tools for the present and guides for the future. So the next time your feed leaves you feeling anxious, uncertain, or uninspired, pick up the Gita for clarity. Dive into the Natyashastra to sharpen your expression. These are your own legacy texts made in Bharat, for the world.

This recognition is not just a cultural moment — it’s a movement. A movement to shift from superficial engagement to deeper understanding. A chance to make Indian knowledge systems more accessible and relatable to the world’s youngest and most connected generation.

Let us not confine these ancient texts on museum or library shelves. Let’s bring them into conversations, school curriculums, podcasts, YouTube explainers, and storytelling festivals. Because when ancient wisdom meets modern relevance, magic happens.

As we celebrate this defining milestone, let us honor these two pillars of our heritage by living their essence. For in a chaotic world, they are our calm. In a noisy world, they are our clarity.