Gurukul to Guru-Cool education system

5th September, is a day to honour and show gratitude to all the people who have guided and educated us. It is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice-president of India and the second president of the nation. Education roots deeply in our ancient culture in the form Gurukul System. In Gurukul system "shishya" lives with the "Guru" and students learn from the guru and help the guru in his everyday life, including carrying out of mundane daily household chores. After the completion of education the guru asks for "Gurudakshina". Guru nurture values in students, values which makes them mentally strong, inside out.



Times have changed and the whole education system of the country has undergone a symbolic transition from learning in physical proximity to learning everything on a virtual screen. Values of life have replaced marks a student scores in an exam. Everything is about getting good marks, good grades. Anything below 90 is not considered worthy. As quoted," Life is a race" the words hold a deep impact in the life of students. Every students mind is trained from day 1 to get grades which sometimes impacts them on a bad level, some even take it to the level of suicide while some take a plunge in the demonic depressive cage.

Celebrating this day, The Hans India interacted with Nithin Kalorth a well know professor of Amity University and currently a professor in Bennett University. He throws light on how the way he as a professors sees the transition and also the ways of teaching, how the modern day teachers have to teach children in order to give them all round development. He further expresses his views about the current education trends prevailing in the country.

"Modern society has modern problems which needs a smart and advanced solution. In modern education system, the focus is more on student's overall growth that include developing positive mindset and critical thinking. A teacher's role is to induce self confident in students so that they face the problem with the education. The application of the learning will happen with the inputs provided by teacher at every level. A student spends only few years with a teacher but the impact is much longer," says Professor Nithin kalorth.