Healing with Humanity: A Foundation of Purpose and Progress

In a country brimming with potential yet grappling with persistent inequalities, few initiatives shine as brightly as the Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation. Founded eight years ago by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a visionary leader and compassionate philanthropist, the Foundation stands as a testament to the transformative power of service, empathy, and grassroots action.

A Journey Rooted in Rural Realities

Born in a modest village, Venkata Reddy witnessed firsthand the struggles of the underserved—farmers battling drought, youth facing unemployment, and children deprived of quality education. His response was not just empathy, but action. With the motto “Caring and Sharing,” the Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation was born, aiming to repay the society that nurtured him and uplift those still waiting for a lifeline.

Empowering Thro ugh Education and Employment

One of the Foundation’s cornerstone missions is to transform the unemployed into a skilled, employable workforce. Through regular skill development programs, job fairs, mentoring, and financial assistance, thousands of youth have found meaningful employment and entrepreneurial pathways. The Foundation’s support extends to small enterprises, helping them survive and thrive in competitive markets.

In the education sector, the Foundation has made remarkable strides. From constructing a state-of-the-art building for the Komatireddy Pratheek Memorial Government Junior College (Boys) in Nalgonda to installing computer labs and mineral water plants in underserved schools, the focus has remained on inclusive and equitable quality education. Financial aid for meritorious students ensures that talent is never lost to poverty.

Reviving Agriculture, Sustaining Livelihoods

The plight of farmers has been a central concern. The Foundation promotes sustainable agriculture by encouraging organic farming and reducing dependency on chemical inputs. Over 11,000 farmers have benefitted from technical assistance, access to genuine seeds and fertilizers, and fair pricing through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

In response to water scarcity, the Foundation has led a massive awareness and implementation drive for water harvesting. Hundreds of farm ponds, trenches, soaking pits, and borewell recharge systems have been constructed, rejuvenating both land and livelihoods.

A Collective Effort for a Common Cause

The Foundation’s journey has attracted support from like-minded philanthropists, technical experts, and volunteers who share the belief that “our will to serve gives us the means to serve.” Inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s PURA (Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas) vision, the Foundation integrates development with dignity, aiming to curb rural migration and build self-sustaining communities.

Looking Ahead: A Mission Without a Finish Line

The Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation is not just an NGO—it is a movement. Registered under IT Section 80G, it invites citizens, corporates, and changemakers to join hands in building a more equitable India. As Venkata Reddy often says, “Together, we can make a difference.”

The Foundation continues to expand its reach, guided by the belief that service is not a destination but a journey.

And in that journey, every act of kindness, every empowered life, and every uplifted community becomes a milestone worth celebrating.

A Legacy of Service

Founded in memory of Komatireddy Pratheek, the foundation embodies a vision of sustainable development and social equity. Through strategic resource allocation and community-driven planning, it continues to uplift marginalized groups and strengthen public infrastructure.

I left a monthly salary of one crore rupees abroad to serve my people and fulfill my father’s dream by establishing AIG Hospital. Standing in Nalgonda today, seeing the 4K laparoscopy unit—a level of technology many corporate hospitals struggle to provide—moves me deeply. GV Rao and I are thrilled to bring this innovation to the heartland. What medical students need most is honesty, hard work, and humanity. I promise to give my full support to Nalgonda Medical College, not just in spirit but through research, education, and mentorship. Together, we can transform healthcare for future generations.”

— Dr. Nageshwar Reddy

KOMATIREDDY PRATHEEK FOUNDATION

Driving Change Through Strategic Community Investment

The Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation continues to make transformative strides across Telangana with a series of impactful development initiatives. Focused on healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, and student support, the foundation’s latest contributions reflect its unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and grassroots progress.





Sl. No.Initiative Amount

1 Nalgonda Govt Hospital Laparoscopic Surgery Unit Rs 1.5 Crore

2 Bavita Centre, Nalgonda Rs 15 Lakhs

3 Peddavoora Girls Hostel – Rs 20 Lakhs; Kanagal – Rs 15 Lakhs Rs 35 Lakhs (combined)

4 Nalgonda SC Hostel A & B Rs 20 Lakhs

5 Kanagal&Thipparthy – Newly Sanctioned Govt Jr Colleges Rs 5 Lakhs

6 Solar Battery Recharge Units for Women in Kattangur FPO (with Swabagh Labs) Rs 50 Lakhs

7 Books and Study Materials for All Subjects in MG University, KGBVs & Govt Schools Rs 15 Lakhs

8 Water Plants + Refrigerators in NG College & Govt Women’s College Rs 11 Lakhs

9 Furniture and ACs in RDO Office, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, Govt Head Quarters Hospital & Medical College. Rs 30 Lakhs

10 Books, Food & Coaching for EAPCET Training (Intermediate Students) Rs 10 Lakhs

11 Renovation of Komatireddy Pratheek Memorial Govt Boys Jr College & Govt Vocational Jr College, Nalgonda Rs 20+ Lakhs

12 Annual Support for 30+ Medical Students – Fees, Books, Hostel Facilities Rs 2 Crores

13 Komatireddy Pratheek Govt Primary & High School building with furniture Rs 4 Crores