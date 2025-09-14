How letting go leads to happiness: Spiritual lessons for modern living

Letting go is an art in itself, an art we must master if we wish to be truly happy. From letting go of myths and superstitions, to releasing people and negative emotions, to eventually letting go of the ego, life continuously demands that we let go in order to be peaceful and joyful.

One of the main reasons we suffer is because we cling to past hurts and wrongs. We nurse, curse, and rehearse our pain, carrying grudges in our hearts. These grudges are joy-stealers. They weigh us down and give rise to anger, bitterness, and vengeance. To be free, we must forgive, forget, and move on. Similarly, we must let go of regrets. What is done cannot be undone. While we can make amends, holding on to regret only invites sadness into our lives.

Many of us live in the past. We replay memories, good or bad, over and over. But the past is history—it’s over. Why sacrifice the joy of the present for what has already passed? Just as we must release the past, we must also let go of fears about the future. Worry robs us of peace and the joy of the moment. The only way to live is to live in the now, moment by moment.

We must also understand that what happens in life is the unfolding of our Karma. When we face circumstances beyond our control, we must accept them with grace. These are not accidents; they are the outcomes of our own past actions. As we sow, so shall we reap. In fact, we should rejoice knowing that our Karmic debt is being settled. The ABC Mantra serves as a powerful guide: Accept, do your Best, and Choose to surrender in Consciousness. We must do our duty without becoming attached to the outcomes of our actions.

Letting go is critical in relationships. Holding on too tightly to people, being possessive in love, and forming strong attachments only leads to pain. Love deeply, but with detached attachment. Being possessive about people or things brings suffering. Reflect for a moment: did we bring anything or anyone with us when we were born? No. We came empty-handed, and we will leave the same way. Nothing belongs to us. Nobody belongs to us. Everything is transient.

In today’s world, many are obsessed with money, fame, and success. Our desires never end—we want more and more. But as the Buddha said, desire is the root cause of suffering. Let go of desires, greed, and the pursuit of material things. Live with contentment and fulfillment. Enjoy life’s pleasures, but receive them as Prasadam—Divine blessings.

So many of us live with negative emotions—stress, worry, fear, anger, jealousy. We must consciously let go of this negativity and instead choose positive emotions like love, courage, hope, faith, and trust. Negative energy is poison. Positive energy is power. Choose to be happy. Tell yourself: I will be happy today no matter what comes my way! Practices such as meditation, Asana, Pranayama, contemplation, and silence can help calm the mind and add to our well-being.

The ultimate truth is that this world is an illusion—a cosmic drama, a show. We are actors who come and go. We are not the body, mind, or ego. We are the Soul, a Spark Of Unique Life, a part of the Divine. God is not a person, nor a saint, but a Supreme Immortal Power. Sadly, we remain ignorant of this truth. To live with happiness, we must let go of the myths, illusions, and false beliefs we hold, and instead realise who we are. We must transcend the body, mind, and ego—our lower self—and live as our higher self, the Divine Soul.

This is the ultimate act of letting go: letting go of the false identity of ‘I’ and realising that I am not ‘I’. I am the Soul. This realisation leads to a life of eternal peace, love, and bliss.

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)