How plastic enters our bodies

Water

It's true. Just plain tap water contains microplastics.

Packaging of foods may cause the plastic to leach into the food



Tetrapaks are lined with plastic. Bottled water and many drinks are bought in plastic containers. Milk and yogurt are commonly bought in plastic and so are meats and other products.

Synthetic clothes

These release microfibers into the water each time they are washed, and in turn pollute the water supply. These are too tiny to be seen by the naked eye but present in the water we use.

Microbeads

Exfoliating personal care products and toothpastes may contain plastic microbeads. Detergents do too. All these end up in the ground water.

Fish

Since the oceans and waterways are full of plastic, fish are often high in plastic and microplastic content.

Milk

Yes, it's true! In countries like India where organic waste is disposed everywhere in plastic bags and cows graze on the garbage, studies have routinely found PCBs in the milk.

Meat



Shockingly, food for herbivorous animals in our food chains contains rendered slaughterhouse by-products and fish by-catch. These include stomachs full of plastic or plastic tags – any part of the animal that is not sold or eaten.

Disposable cups and plates

This is fuelled by the take-away culture. Hot food packed in plastic causes the plastic to leach into the food.