How to binge thinking with meditation?

Thinking is our natural state of being. There is a popular saying that goes 'I think therefore I am'. Thus you can see that it is impossible to escape the process of thinking and shun your thoughts all together.

The inception of thoughts

From the time of birth as we begin to grow in our surroundings we start to develop our own thoughts. We are shaped by our thoughts and many experiences of childhood are recorded and processed as thoughts. Through this natural process of thinking we can arrive at certain conclusions in life.

Thoughts and thinking is a form of self talk which helps us to communicate to ourselves about the world we are witnessing. Thinking about what we see on a daily basis; what we hear from those around us, and what we feel, taste, touch and sense give us the ability to form opinions and beliefs that could be unique to us.

Thinking and meditation

Thinking alone is an instinctual reflex and may not necessarily be an obstacle when it comes to meditation. However over thinking may become too distracting and cause a hindrance to the process of meditation. Over thinking acts as an obstacle that stands between you and your complete alignment.

Why do we overthink?

If we are to address the problem of over thinking then we must first begin to ask ourselves certain important questions. Why do we over think is a good starting point for this discussion. Over thinking can be a sign of many things such as being hyperactive, stressed out, anxious, or depressed. Over thinking can also be a side effect of lacking in discipline, and focus or not having a purpose in life. When we do not have proper guidance or mentorship from someone who is involved in the spiritual path then we may not be able to control our mind and fall prey to over thinking.

How to control overthinking Sakshi Dhyan

The word Sakshi means to observe or to witness. And in this particular technique of meditation you are playing the role of a witness observing your own thoughts while you are seated for the process of meditating in silence. Do not engage with your thoughts, avoid fighting with your thoughts or even trying to escape them. Instead simply focus on sitting still and accepting your thoughts without any personal involvement or judgement. Watch them go by as a third person simply being a witness without any opinion of what is right or what is wrong.

Bhavigatha Dhyan

The meaning of the word bhavighata is upward movement or upward motion like that of a flame. The laws of gravity interact differently and influence the elements of fire and water in opposite ways. When it comes to water gravity causes water to flow downstream or downward. And whenever you light a fire the flames are always dancing upwards reaching towards the skies.

In this meditation technique when you sit your thoughts will focus around positivity. Build good energies by thinking about what productive aspects you can incorporate in your life or making a list of things you need to complete that could help you grow. Under this form of meditation comes Agni Dhyan, Tratak Dhyan etc.

With the help of these powerful and positive thoughts you will be able to gain better composure of yourself and this will help you gain better control of your thoughts. According to the Bhagavad Gita there is a text that says "Yatha Dipo Nivathastho, Nengathe Sopama Smrita". This text is translated as becoming a light for yourself and to others. When there is no air around a flame then it stops flickering in same way when there are no thoughts around, you will also assume a very calm and steady state of mind.