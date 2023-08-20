India, Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other

Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, talks about his professional background and role as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India.

Please briefly overview your professional background and role as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India.

Ans: I, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, am the Promoter and Managing Director of MAK Projects Pvt. Ltd. My role as the Honorary Consul is to promote goodwill and harmony, bilateral trade and commerce, and tourism between India and Kazakhstan. We coordinate with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Delhi and keep them posted about Telangana and AP’s economic, political, cultural, and social development in India.

Could you elaborate on the essential responsibilities and functions associated with your role as Honorary Consul?

Ans: The key responsibilities and functions associated with the role of Honorary Consul are:

a) Enhancing bilateral trade, economy, culture, and science relations between India and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

b) Supporting the development of international relations, representing and protecting the interests of Kazakhstan, aiding and consular protection to Kazakh citizens and institutions in India, mainly in Telangana and AP.

What are the main areas of cooperation and collaboration between Kazakhstan and India?

Ans: Relations between India and Kazakhstan are ancient and historical, going back more than 2000 years. India was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan in February 1992. In trade, India sources nearly 80 per cent of its uranium requirement from Kazakhstan. Other major exports to India include textiles and clothing, wood, plastics or rubber, vegetables, hides and skins, machinery and electricals, metals, chemicals, stone, and glass. Kazakhstan imports from India mainly include electrical and electronic equipment, pharmaceutical products, machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers, sugars and sugar confectionery, organic chemicals, coffee, tea and spices, medical apparatus, and vehicles other than railway and tramway.

More recently, we have seen new elements being added to our bilateral relationship through the popularity of Indian films, culture, dance, and music in Kazakhstan. It would not be an exaggeration to say that India and Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other for the past several millennia.

What are the current trends in economic and trade partnerships between Kazakhstan and India? Are there any significant sectors where cooperation has been particularly successful?

Ans: The current political, strategic, and economic scenarios, both regionally and internationally, present immense potential for India and Kazakhstan to enhance their engagement, qualitatively and quantitatively. India-Kazakhstan is elevating strategic partnership to the next level.

Several Indian nationals and Indian companies have a significant presence in Kazakhstan. Arcelor-Mittal Temirtau is a major investment by a non-resident Indian, the headquarters of which are in Luxembourg. Several other well-known companies like M/s Punj Lloyd Kazakhstan Limited, KEC International Limited, TCS, etc., have been active in this market in the construction of oil and gas pipelines, electric transmission lines, IT, etc.

Kazakhstan is India’s largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia, with the trade turnover between the two countries growing from about USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 2.38 billion in FY23.

Close cultural relations between the two countries are also growing, which can be seen in the growing popularity of yoga, Indian films, dance, and music in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s inbound tourist flow doubled in January-March 2023.

Kazakhstan has been increasingly attracting tourists from India. What initiatives have been taken to promote tourism and encourage travel between the two countries?

Ans: Several initiatives have been taken up to encourage tourism between the two nations. A landmark decision was taken by the Decree 464 of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 7 July 2022, wherein the Kazakh authorities introduced a visa-free entry regime for citizens of the Republic of India, allowing a continuous visa-free stay in Kazakhstan for up to 14 days. The Decree further clarified that the maximum duration of the visitor’s visa-free stay is 42 days every 180 days.

What are the main challenges or obstacles both countries face in further enhancing their bilateral relations? How are these challenges being addressed?

Ans: Countries like China, the USA, and Turkey have a stronghold in the trade and commerce of Kazakhstan. India is slowly and steadily increasing its foothold, and with continued dialogues and visits between the two nations’ leaders, bilateral relations have improved multiple folds.

8. How do you see the role of World Trade Center Shamshabad in fostering collaborations and improving bilateral trade in this economic region?

Ans: World Trade Center Shamshabad strategically connects Telangana State with more than 300 World Trade Centers from more than 100 countries. It is a gateway for international trade, promoting services and trade and changing the state’s economic structure towards a more balanced direction. Bilateral meetings can be hosted at WTC between India and Kazakhstan to promote trade and commerce between the two nations. WTC will facilitate and grow trade opportunities in the region.