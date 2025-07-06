Morning coffee could be the secret to slowing ageing, new study reveals

For millions of people around the world, a morning cup of coffee is a daily ritual that jumpstarts the day. Now, new scientific research suggests that this beloved beverage might be doing more than just providing an energy boost — it could also play a role in slowing down ageing and promoting a longer life.

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Queen Mary University of London has revealed that caffeine, the main stimulant in coffee, directly interacts with key cellular systems that govern energy, stress response, and DNA repair — all essential components of the ageing process.

Published in the journal Microbial Cell, the study details how caffeine activates AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase), a critical protein often referred to as the cell’s “fuel gauge.” This protein senses when cells are low on energy and responds by kickstarting repair mechanisms and enhancing cellular resilience.

“When your cells are low on energy, AMPK kicks in to help them cope,” explained Dr. Charalampos (Babis) Rallis, Reader in Genetics, Genomics, and Fundamental Cell Biology at Queen Mary’s Centre for Molecular Cell Biology. “Our results show that caffeine helps flip that switch.”

AMPK is not a new discovery in the world of longevity science. It is also the target of metformin, a widely-used diabetes medication that is being investigated for its potential to extend human lifespan, along with another drug called rapamycin.

What sets this study apart is its use of a yeast model to simulate human cellular behaviour. The team demonstrated that caffeine’s activation of AMPK improves cell growth, enhances DNA repair capabilities, and strengthens stress responses. These mechanisms are directly tied to the processes of ageing and the development of age-related diseases.

Dr. John-Patrick Alao, a postdoctoral scientist and lead author of the study, emphasized the significance of the findings: “These results help explain why caffeine might be beneficial for health and longevity. And they open up exciting possibilities for future research into how we might trigger these effects more directly — with diet, lifestyle, or new medicines.”

While more research is needed to translate these findings into practical treatments or recommendations, the study reinforces previous observational data suggesting that moderate coffee consumption is associated with lower risks of diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and certain cancers.

With over two billion cups of coffee consumed globally every day, the implications of caffeine’s influence on cellular ageing are massive. Researchers hope that this study paves the way for developing new therapeutic strategies aimed at mimicking caffeine’s effects for those who may not consume it regularly or cannot tolerate it.

For now, coffee lovers have even more reason to savour their daily brew — it might just be the world’smost delicious anti-ageing elixir.