NFDC partners with Australian institutions to boost film collaboration and archival exchange

In a landmark move to strengthen cultural and creative ties between India and Australia, the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) has entered into two significant partnerships with Screen Producers Australia (SPA) and the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA). The collaborations aim to enhance co-production opportunities, promote cultural exchange, and safeguard cinematic heritage across both nations.

NFDC formalized these collaborations by signing two Letters of Intent (LOIs) with the Australian institutions. The LOI with Screen Producers Australia sets the stage for India Connect, an ambitious initiative designed to create a dynamic platform for Indian and Australian producers. The program envisions bringing a delegation of Indian producers to Australia in 2026 to participate in SCREEN FOREVER, one of Australia’s most prestigious film and television conferences held annually on the Gold Coast.

India Connect will include structured networking events, project-matching forums, and curated delegate selections aimed at fostering long-term creative and commercial partnerships. This initiative is expected to open new avenues for co-productions, ensuring Indian cinema finds wider global collaborations while also providing Australian producers greater access to India’s thriving film industry.

The second LOI, signed with the NFSA, focuses on heritage preservation, film restoration, and archival collaborations. Through knowledge-sharing initiatives, digitization projects, and preservation practices, the partnership seeks to safeguard and celebrate the cinematic legacies of both countries. By collaborating in this domain, India and Australia hope to strengthen archival standards and ensure future generations can access and appreciate their rich film heritage.

Information & Broadcasting Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju welcomed the partnerships, stating: “These partnerships reaffirm NFDC’s commitment to building global bridges for Indian cinema. With Australia, we share not only creative ambitions but also a responsibility to preserve and promote our screen cultures. Together, we look forward to fostering new collaborations that will inspire filmmakers, audiences, and cultural communities across both nations.”

The initiatives will roll out in late 2025, with a clear roadmap leading up to SCREEN FOREVER 2026 and subsequent archival projects with NFSA. The collaborations will also play an important role in enhancing participation at Waves Bazaar, NFDC’s flagship content and co-production market organized alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November.

By joining hands with Australian institutions, NFDC has reinforced its mission of positioning Indian cinema as a global force while preserving its legacy for generations to come. The partnerships promise not only creative innovation but also cultural solidarity between the two nations’ vibrant screen industries.