Not only multilingual, she is multi-talented, too

Lily Swarn, a multilingual poet, author, columnist, gold medalist and university colour holder. "A Trellis of Ecstasy" (Poetry)was called a veritable delight by The Journal of Commonwealth literature in London. "The Gypsy Trail", (Novel) "Lilies of the Valley" (essays) are highly appreciated. She has won over 50 international and national awards like the Reuel International Prize for Poetry 2016, Global Icon of Peace, Sahitya Rattan, Gujarat Sahitya Akademi Award, Master of Creative Impulse and Sarojini Naidu Award, Kairat Duissenov medal for poetic excellence. Lily's poetry has been translated into 16 European and Asian languages and her Urdu Ghazals out to music. She is a Peace & Humanity ambassador for institutions in Ghana and Morocco.

Lily, in her recent conversation with The Hans India, shares important moments from her journey into writing. Let's have a look into it.

When did you first realize you wanted to be a writer?

The initial rumblings and stirrings began when my essays were read out in the school assembly. The Sikh scriptures, written in poetry with raagas were my first muse. Dad encouraged my flair for Urdu and Punjabi. My first prize in an All India competition came when I was about 11. I knew then that I was hooked forever. Hiding under staircases and writing moony poems was the beginning of a roller coaster ride .It led to "A Trellis of Ecstasy", "Lilies of the Valley", "The Gypsy Trailer", "History on my Plate", "Rippling Moonbeams".

What is your interesting writing quirk?

I've tapped out all five of my books straight onto my iPhone. I've no patience to go to the laptop. I've a compulsive urge to write out my thoughts the moment they emerge. I also write in the kitchen as I temper curries.

Is translation important to reach a larger audience?

Translation is one way to bring the world closer. This book has been recently translated into Telugu by Dr LSR Prasad. My poems have been translated into over 17 languages

If a poem is like a renaissance painting, the translation may at times be a lesser copy- each language has its own unique metaphor and idiom. My German friend Aprilia while translating 'Ah Shimla 'in Rippling Moonbeams asked me so many questions until she finally did it

What is your take on poetry as catharsis?

It healed me with a caressing touch after the sudden demise of my young son. I poured out my aching grief in scalding verse and prose . Poetry was my counsellor and doctor .

How would you define your recent book "Rippling Moonbeams"?

I'm fascinated by the mystical aura of ethereal moonbeams as they slither and dance over waters .This book has varied shades of life ,like the different aspects of a gradually waxing ,waning moon.

Moonlight is a symbol of one's innermost self. It is under the blue moonlight that people discover who they truly are and their hidden desires. The book has an intertwining of life and nature with the silken skein of love gleaming through them.

What is your message to young poets

Read the classics. Have an effective bank of words in your quiver; don't use bombastic language for effect if the verse doesn't require it. Feel your own words before sharing them with others. A heartfelt poem reaches a million hearts.

What honours have been bestowed upon you so far?

I won over 50 International and national awards like Reuel International Prize for Poetry ,Global Icon of Peace ,Sahitya Rattan Award, Gujarat Sahitya Akademi Award, Order of Shakespeare Medal, Cesar Vallejo award, WE Diva of the world, La Excelencia Literaria, 25 Women of Excellence, Women of Hearts award, Best Indian Author Award 2021 'for my book 'History on my Plate'.

— Prof. Shiv Sethi