Of historical art and heritage sport

As the official sponsors of the twenty-third Jodhpur Polo Season 2022 and the organiser of the significant Modern Indian Art auction "Historic Masterpieces," which will feature pieces by renowned painters, AstaGuru's 2022 come to a successful conclusion.

The Jodhpur Polo season 2022, which runs from December 6 through December 31, 2022, at the Maharaja Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo ground, will be showing the absolute best in polo sportsmanship. The season will draw notable officials from throughout the nation to a number of exciting events, including the Army Commander's Cup and the Indian Air Force Longewala Cup Exhibition Cup.

Jodhpur Polo has a remarkable history that has contributed significantly to the growth of the game in the nation and to the promotion of the best of Indian culture. As guardians of heritage and champions of India's extraordinarily rich and extensive past, AstaGuru is thrilled to partner with this prestigious organisation.

Talking about this year's Jodhpur Polo Season, Sunny Chandiramani, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House states, "We are very pleased to be sponsoring an event of this magnitude, to be able to interact with people from all walks of life, have a true rendezvous with royals from across the country and celebrate the ethos of Polo. This was a great opportunity for us and Jodhpur Polo to come together in our love for India's vibrant legacy and have robust exchanges surrounding culture and art. We look forward to working with Jodhpur Polo again in the near future."

On December 27 and 28, AstaGuru will also have its "Historic Masterpieces" auction of contemporary Indian art. The extraordinary collection up for auction will feature a number of exceptional, one-of-a-kind pieces from the bodies of work of prominent painters who had a significant influence on the field of Modern Indian Art. Famous artists Hemendranath Mazumdar, F.N. Souza, S.H. Raza, Jehangir Sabavala, M.F. Husain, Akbar Padamsee, and Bikash Bhattacharjee, among others, are responsible for the outstanding works. A few of the pieces are being offered at auction for the first time.

Highlights from the Historic Masterpieces auction

Lot no. 23 titled 'Nocturnal Flight' is an oil on canvas creation by Jehangir Sabavala and features the motif of birds he recurrently depicted in his works. Published in a book titled 'The Crucible of Painting: The Art of Jehangir Sabavala' by Sakshi Gallery, in 2005, it will be offered at an estimate of INR 3,50,00,000 -4,00,00,000.

Also in auction are three works belonging to the M.F. Husain's famed 'British Raj' series - a magnificent combination of history, satire and political commentary. Titled 'Raj Series: Princess Nisha Raje. Afternoon Tea with Lady McBull', lot no. 24 is a large-scale acrylic on oil canvas work executed in 1997 depicting an Indian princess having tea with a Lady Mcbull - 'Mcbull', a nickname Husain often used. The work will be offered at an estimate of INR 3,00,00,000-4,00,00,000.

Lot no. 4 titled 'Jemdanee 1787' is a watercolour painting from the year 1986 by the artist that makes a powerful statement about the relationship between British barrister, William Hickey, and supposed Indian wife Jemdanee. It will be offered at an estimate of INR 30,00,000-40,00,000. Another watercolour work from the series, lot no. 5, titled 'Credentials of Gwalior, Nizam and Patiala I' also comes from the first set of works from the Raj series, depicting the rulers of the princely states in audience with a British officer. This will be offered at an estimate of INR 30,00,000-40,00,000.

On offer are six impressive works by S.H. Raza showcasing the diverse styles he has experimented with over the years prominent of which is lot no. 28, titled 'L'Orage' executed in 1973, an extremely productive phase for the artist. The acrylic on canvas work is offered at an estimate of INR 2,25,00,000-2,75,00,000. Lot no. 17 titled 'Bindu' executed in 1985 is a signature for the artist and is one of the early works from the series. The acrylic on canvas work is estimated at INR 2,00,00,000-2,50,00,000. Lot no. 33 is titled 'Bhoomi' and was executed in 1987. The work is indicative of the metamorphosis of Raza's landscapes and will be offered at an estimate of INR 1,80,00,000-2,20,00,000.