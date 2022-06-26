On the wind: Hyderabadi breaking boundaries to scale heights

Sukumar Das, a Hyderabadi, pioneered paramotoring and paragliding in the city, which has now become popular throughout Telangana and other states.

Sukumar, who believes in himself and leads his life with passion, dreams notions and brings them to reality, not only for himself but also to give back to society. "My dream is to build an aeronautic institution, introducing something which is not in India, is the biggest challenge and there are a lot of youngsters who want to get into this field and explore a different lifestyle, I would be glad if any investor steps forward to make my dream into reality."

Sukumar's route into parroting was straightforward: "I did a one-year hotel management course and decided it wasn't my cup of tea, which led me to join the Hyderabad Royal Bullet group and tour all throughout India," he says. According to this Rock Climber Sukumar introduced the Spider-Man kit, which is used to clean windows, buildings, and other surfaces. It was a smash hit design that is now used by over 500 workers when cleaning massive buildings, as well as providing a safe working environment for painters and cleaners.

"I believe in giving back to society; even when I'm busy with my work, I always make sure to do something that raises awareness in the community; as a rider, my biker gang and I used to collect money and donate to various organisations and flood relief," says the Founder of Vertical World Aero Sports and Adventure Pvt Ltd.

Sukumar not only bought a Spider-Man kit, but also started Building Branding. "Hoarding is something that is dangerous in the rainy season," says Sukumar, who gets his inspiration from KTR. "There are over a hundred plus buildings that have add on it, we use to make big stickers and stick it to the building which is also not harmful to the people."

Sukumar began learning Aero sport in 2011, and after completing the training, he competed in Nagpur, where he was a finalist, and then went on to represent India in Thailand in 2017 and 2018.

Sukamar has organised events such as Telangana Formation Day in the Sky, Akasam Lo Bhukampam, Siddipet Air Show, She Team Marathon, and Mysore Dasara Air Show, and he also works for the governments of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.

Sukumar, who is currently playing for India in Egypt, says, "It was really an amazing experience, flying our country's flag in Brazil was not that easy, but I made sure to create a mark wherever I visit."