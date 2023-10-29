Paths To Enlightenment - Examining Different Spiritual Paths

When there is complete darkness in a room, we cannot see anything. We cannot even see our selves. But when one switches on the light, everything becomes clear and bright. Enlightenment is that spark of light that eradicates the darkness of ignorance in an individual. It makes one realise the truth about life, birth, death, Karma and rebirth. One receives the spark of Enlightenment only when one goes on a quest or a Talaash to seek the truth. So, how does one receive this spark of Enlightenment? It is very simple. Enlightenment can be attained only when one takes a spiritual path. Spirituality is the way that will take the seeker of the truth to a state of Consciousness where his intellect is activated and he receives the power to discriminate. Thus, Spirituality leads to Enlightenment that removes the darkness of ignorance in an individual.

What are the various paths to achieve Enlightenment? There is only one main path to attain Enlightenment – that is through Spirituality, but there are different spiritual pursuits with which one can get on the path to attain Enlightenment. The most common path leading to Enlightenment through Spirituality is the path of Yoga. Yoga is not what we all assume it to be. It is not just a set of body-stretching exercises or asanas and breathing exercises or pranayama. Yoga means Yuj or union with the Divine. The one who understands the true meaning of Yoga will realise that there are four main paths towards attaining Enlightenment – Dhyana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Gyana Yoga and Karma Yoga.

Dhyana Yoga is meditation or sitting in silence. A simple Dhyana or meditation becomes Dhyana Yoga when one is constantly connected with the Divine in the state of meditation. Bhakti Yoga is when an individual is always in a state of devotion to the Divine. Gyana Yoga is the constant state of acquiring knowledge as an instrument of the Divine. One is always seeking knowledge about the Divine, finding out the truth about the Divine. In a state of Gyana Yoga, an individual realises that the Divine is nameless and formless, birthless and deathless. God is a Supreme Immortal Power or SIP, and we are all Souls, a manifestation of the Divine. Hence, we are all Divine. Finally, Karma refers to the actions that we take. Karma Yoga constitutes those actions of service and humanity that we don’t take ownership of. Those good deeds that we do are attributed to the Divine, and we realise that we are just an instrument of the Divine. We realise that whatever we are doing and whoever we are serving is nothing but God. In this way, a simple act of Karma becomes Karma Yoga.

These four paths are the main spiritual paths that will lead an individual to attain the spark of Enlightenment. The four paths – Dhyana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Gyana Yoga and Karma Yoga may sound like four different paths. Still, they all merge and are various stages for an individual to become the Buddha or the Enlightened one.

There is also a fifth form of Yoga that I was blessed with – Prema Yoga, or the Yoga of Divine Manifestation. In this, we realise that everyone is a manifestation of the Divine, and we love one and all just as we love and yearn for the Divine. This is the purest form of love.

We can conclude from the points mentioned above that Enlightenment can be attained only when one deeply yearns to attain it. Then he starts his quest or Talaash towards finding the spark and realises the truth. After that, he goes through the stages of Gyana Yoga, Dhyana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, and Karma Yoga, and above all, he practises Prema Yoga. These paths will lead an individual to the highest peak of Happiness, the state of Enlightenment, where he experiences SatChitAnanda or Eternal Bliss in Truth Consciousness.

