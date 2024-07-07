Saudi announces multiple visa options for Indians

Saudi beckons Indian travellers with an array oftourist visaoptions, introducing easier access to its diverse destinations. With stopover visa, eVisa services and visa-on-arrival*, Saudi extends an invitation to explore Riyadh’s vibrant cityscape, Jeddah’s cultural richness, hidden treasures of the Red Sea, and the ancient marvels of AlUla. The new guidelines and visa options cater to a variety of travel needs, encouraging more travellers to explore the multi-faceted country.

Currently, there are 10 visa facilitation centres in Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Calicut with plans to add more dedicated centres in additional cities. This is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, with a goal to tap into India’s potential as the number 1 source market by aiming to welcome 7.5 million Indian travellers by 2030. By the end of 2024, Saudi is aiming to double visitor numbers to 2.2 million.

Stopover Visa

Indian travellers can now apply for a Stopover visa, which is valid for up to 96 hours and can be obtained 90 days in advance at the Saudia airline website for a nominal fee towards administration and insurance services.

eVisa

Indians holding a valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen country, with stamped proof of entry are eligible for the eVisa. Permanent residents of these countries or individuals possessing a valid residence visa from a GCC country with a minimum validity of three months beyond the entry date into Saudi are also eligible. The eVisa can be obtained before departure through the official portal.

Visa on Arrival

Travellers meeting similar criteria of a valid tourist or business visa from the US, UK, or Schengen countries with entry stamps can avail a visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports as well. Those with permanent residency in these countries can also apply at self-service kiosks or passport control offices at Saudi airports

Those not eligible under the above-mentioned criteria can apply for the visa through Tasheer Centres across India. The process encompasses document preparation, appointment booking, application submission, biometric enrolment, and passport collection.

All of these visa options are valid for those wishing to perform Umrah.