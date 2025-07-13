Slow down this season: Best serene monsoon destinations in India

When the monsoon rolls in, much of India comes alive with lush greenery, cool breezes, and a slower, more soulful pace. It’s the perfect time to swap city chaos for misty hills, serene retreats, and rain-washed escapes. Whether you’re seeking wellness, nature, or spiritual calm, these three destinations—across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand—promise a rejuvenating monsoon break.

Club Mahindra Virajpet, Coorg

Nestled amid coffee plantations and dense forests, Club Mahindra Virajpet in Karnataka’s Coorg region offers a peaceful monsoon retreat. The rains transform the area into a green wonderland, ideal for nature lovers, families, and culture seekers. Guests can enjoy plantation walks, birdwatching, jeep safaris, and even sapling planting. For the adventurous, there’s white-water rafting, rope courses, and ATV rides. Indoors, the 3D theatre, mirror maze, and hobby activities offer entertainment for all ages.

Foodies can savour regional delicacies like bamboo shoot curry, rice roti, and the famous pandi curry, a pork dish seasoned with traditional Kodava spices. Local attractions include Dubare Elephant Camp, Nagarhole National Park, and the Golden Temple (Namdroling Monastery). For cultural immersion, visit during Kodava festivals like Puttari or Kaveri Sankramana to experience folk traditions, music, and dance.

Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, Khadakwasla, Pune

Tucked in the quiet hills of Khadakwasla near Pune, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary is a wellness retreat rooted in Vedic wisdom and holistic living. Designed to nurture five aspects of wellbeing—Health, Wealth, Love, Bliss, and Spirituality—it offers healing therapies, curated rituals, and nature-immersed architecture that promotes deep rest and emotional clarity. Yoga, meditation, and mindful living are at the heart of this sanctuary, making it an ideal escape from stress.Whether you’re seeking a break from burnout or just time for inner reflection, Swastik is a haven of conscious living. Its tranquil setting, personalized care, and immersive programs make it perfect for solo travellers, couples, and wellness seekers.

Rubystone Exotic, Rishikesh

Set on the banks of the Ganga, Rubystone Exotic in Rishikesh blends spiritual energy with serene comfort. Just a few hours from Delhi, the retreat offers spacious rooms with river or hill views, open sit-outs, evening campfires, and peaceful riverside strolls. Guests can also join daily yoga sessions and meditate in calming halls that overlook the flowing Ganga.

The in-house kitchen serves fresh, homestyle North Indian meals, and the warm, attentive staff enhance the experience. Explore nearby sites like the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Beatles Ashram, and attend the soulful Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat. Adventure activities such as rafting, ziplining, and hikes are also close by. Whether you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with family, Rubystone offers a harmonious mix of spirituality, comfort, and monsoon charm.

From Coorg’s misty trails and Khadakwasla’s healing sanctuaries to Rishikesh’s riverside calm, these monsoon retreats offer not just getaways, but journeys into nature, wellness, and the self.