Social Gathering: Connection between rural and urban

Raju Baraiya was awarded the title of the 'Glenfiddich Artist in Residence' award in 2019 and that won him a three-month global art residency at the Glenfiddich distillery in Scotland. His show 'Social Gathering' showcases works created by him during and post his residency.



Based out of Baroda, Raju Baraiya's art work springs out of the this shift from a strong rural background to an urban one. Villages are unique spaces holding their intrinsic character. These spaces demonstrate an inherent belief about "what they are" in the "way they are". Although with easily available technologies and ever-spreading urban boundaries, there has been a gentle merging of the two for the sake of communication and advancement. This nevertheless does not deprive the rural of its rural character. His inspiration comes from observing, correlating the rural, the urban and vice versa. The continuous push and pull between the rural and urban makes him wonder and triggers his visual intrigue.

Raju Baraiya is presenting his solo show titled 'Social Gathering' at Gallery Art District XIII, F213A, Lado Sarai, New Delhi and will be on till 17th October, 2021.

Raju Baraiya born in a village called Jafravad in Amreli district of Saurashtra region of Gujarat. He was interested in painting since childhood. He says, "I did my schooling from Parekh Mehta High schooling 2006 in my village. After my schooling I did one year BA from K D Barot collage in Mandvi in 2008. I belong to the farmer's family and my father and mother used to work in a salt company in Jafravad. After one year of graduation, one of my relative helped me and I got admission In MS University in Baroda. I am a 33 years old and I currently working and living in Barod."

After doing Diploma in Painting from The Faculty of Fine Arts, M S University of Baroda, Vadodara In 2013. He completed his Post Diploma in Painting from the Faculty of Fine Arts, M S University of Baroda, Vadodara in 2015.

He got globally recognised initiative, Glenfiddich Artists in Residence, which was launched in 2002. He says, "It provides a unique and inspired platform for artists from around the world to showcase their talent and to gain international recognition. I got my first break in 2019 when I got the chance to participate in this programme and won the 'Emerging artist of the year 2019' award. Glenfiddich's Artists in Residence opened a new realm of possibilities and broadened my artistic horizon. During my three-month residency, I got a chance to experiment with my art and was closely mentored by Andy Fairgrieve, the curator of the Glenfiddich Artists in Residence programme. I also got a chance to engage with artists from different countries and exchange creative ideas. I am grateful to Glenfiddich for giving me this life changing opportunity. "

As we all know at the time of pandemic it was very hard to face everyone globally. As an artist I have spent more time with my work in the room and studio. The time of Corona is bringing new change in the art world. After this corona virus we spend more time with family. I think this is the right time to live with nature.

About his solo show 'Social Gathering' he says, "My exhibition of art works that play with the idea of masking and social distancing, with a mixed media on paper work titled 'Remind me of my childhood' drawing parallels between the imageries of the circles in a game of hopscotch and the chalk-drawn ones that ensure social distancing in public spaces now. There are also acrylic paintings titled 'Evening Tune' and 'A Season of Plastic' that use the motif of the Indian human body to transfer onto canvas what a regular everyday scene in a rural or semi-urban city would look like."

Raju adds, "I find my effort of locating myself in my paintings as a very synonymous act. There is a constant struggle to redefine and relocate the self in the painting through marks, gestures and superimposing images. "Raju is a full time artist and he would like to continue his art practice in future, and explore his works more as worldwide.