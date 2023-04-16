Something is missing

Life can be smooth sailing, where everything is going as planned. Many people can even experience a bounty of blessings in their professional lives, wealth or relationships. When you receive more than you could ever wish for, life will seem like paradise. And this ecstatic blissfulness could last for a few weeks, months or even years. But there may come a point in time when you are sitting all alone by yourself or when you are in your bed alone at night. And during these times, a sense of something missing in your life may wash over you. And this same sense of feeling unfulfilled is present in all of mankind. This is why even in the field of science there is absolutely no room for rest. Instead, there is a constant movement towards research, exploration and uncovering unknown things. There seems to be no desire to end this quest for discovery. So now you may wonder how do we attain that which is missing or how do we even begin to find out what is missing in our lives?



The answer to this question lies in undertaking the wonderful spiritual journey. It is important to immerse yourself in this experience of seeking the missing part of your life. A good example is if someone is hungry, anything other than food will refuse to calm their hunger. You cannot fill a person's stomach with stories, conversations, or anything other than food. And in the same way, the emptiness or the sense of dissatisfaction in life can only be filled by the cup of spirituality. Spirituality is that food for the soul. The contentment that you seek to feel whole is what spirituality will provide.

Now the question may arise if what you are doing is right. And the answer to that lies in the way that you feel. What you do is right if you feel fulfilled by your practices. There will be many ups and downs in your journey of spirituality and many lessons that you will learn in the process. And this will be a source of soul nourishment and replenishment for you. The Himalayas are not just famous because of their beauty but because these regions contain special food for the soul. The powerful energy in the mountains brings positivity and contentment to the spiritual seeker. Anybody who has travelled to the Himalayas and experienced its energy will affirm the sense of satisfaction they felt while there. Just like a mother responsible for her child's well-being, we are all responsible for the well-being of the spirit. Our duty and soul purpose is to find that missing piece of the puzzle that will fill our cup of contentment in this life.