The goodness of Ayurveda, the experience will surely relax the aching body

The age-old secrets of Ayurveda continue to bestow goodness upon the world. The theory of energy points and activating the same through yoga and massage goes way back in time. One of the most modern wellness centres in Hyderabad, The Spa at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli that gets its expertise and training from the famous Ananda Spa has recently introduced the Kundalini Back Treatment. It has its base in Ayurveda, and done for little over an hour duration replenishes the life force by strengthening and relaxing the nervous system due to the technique and potent oil blend used.

As the concept goes, Kundalini – a female goddess of awareness is in the form of a coiled snake, like a sleeping beauty that awakens to meet her prince in the 3rd eye. This refers to the dormant energy in the base of the spine, when awakened, travels up the spine to the third eye, leading to bring increased energy, spiritual enlightenment and nourishment to the entire nervous system.

The oils used in this treatment, such as Neroli and Cardamom, are believed to soothe and strengthen the nerves. Jasmine and Patchouli are believed to stimulate the Kundalini life force. The masseur works deftly and with precision on the marma points to stimulate the energy flow, and if need be will work on the spine to stimulate/relax the nervous system.

The entire treatment concentrates on the back and is deeply soothing, the ancient techniques of massage are therapeutic, with the essential oils adding a nice balance. Add to it the soothing music, a well-appointed room and a comfortable sauna, the experience will surely relax the aching body with Ayurveda leaving you with a feeling of goodness.

The spa offers a multitude of restoring treatments by expert massage therapists and estheticians that work with specially designed oils, as well as restorative amalgamations of herbal and natural products for the skin and hair. In addition, the centre offers soothing treatments like Aromatherapy, Balinese massage, Swedish massage, Deep Tissue massage and Foot reflexology or one can even select a signature massage that is tailor made to one's needs. This December, one can also try the two newly introduced body polishers, the hydrating crystal rose and creamy coconut milk before heading to the party.