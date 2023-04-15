The most popular architectural palace of Udaipur

The History of City Palace is related to the kingdom of Mewar that has gone through several capital changes during the reign of its many rulers. The capital was first established in Nagda in 568 AD by Guhil, the first Maharana of Mewar. It was later moved to Chittor in the 8th century under the rule of Sisodias.

During 1537, the Mewar kingdom came under the rule of Maharana Udai Singh II. Due to war with the Mughals there was a risk of losing the Chittor fort. Hence, Maharana Udai Singh II chose a new capital for his kingdom near Lake Pichola that shielded the territory from its enemies, well surrounded by forests, lakes and the imposing Aravalli hills.

Built in granite and marble, City Palace complex is worth admiring for its perfect blend of Medieval, European and Chinese architecture. The several palaces in the complex stand magnificently behind the 100ft high and 801 ft long facade built exquisitely on the ridge of Lake Pichola.

Located at an elevation of 1,962 ft, the City Palace complex was built by 22 generations of Sisodia Rajputs over an extensive period of time starting from the year of 1559. Udai Singh II and several other Maharanas have contributed significantly for the construction of this impressive complex. The complex comprises of 11 small palaces and other structures built homogeneously in its design. The interiors of the palace complex are as commendable as its exteriors.

The intricate mirror-work, marble-work, murals, wall paintings, silver-work, inlay-work and coloured glass that adorn the balconies, towers and cupolas of the complex are worth admiring. The terraces in the upper part of the complex offer a breathtaking view of the lake and the surrounding Udaipur city.

The palaces in the complex are connected by chowks and the corridors in the palace are built in zigzag manner to evade any surprise attacks from enemies. The City Palace complex is enriched with many structures that can be reached through the main Tripolia (triple) gate which acts as the entry point to the complex. It is perfect example of greatness of original Vastu (not present versions). Even around mid day in Udaipur one can get cool breeze without fan or AC. A place worth visiting.