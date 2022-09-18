The mythological saga of Ganesha

Amid the festive fervour around Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's most notable surgeons and an author of repute, Dr HN Bajaj has unveiled his latest book titled Ganesha: The God Loved By All. The latest by the notable author is a saga of the lord Ganesha's birth, the story behind him acquiring the head of an elephant, the reasons behind his broken tusk and many other hitherto unknown details about his life. The 62-page book about the life of this elephant headed God and legends that revolve around him is up for grabs on Amazon for Rs 239 as well as on Kindle for e-book lovers.

Speaking about what inspired him to write a book on lord Ganesha, Dr Bajaj said, "Ganesha is considered as one who takes away all our problems, and it is no wonder that his temple in Mumbai- Siddhivinayak is one of the most revered temples. Likewise, Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival where people bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with much devotion amongst the believers. While he was a son obedient to his parents, his lovable naughtiness is what makes him a favourite even among childeen. I wanted to tell the tale of Lord Ganesha's life and his importance, so that our current and subsequently upcoming generations can also know about him."

The book also delves into the lives of Ganpatiya sect, or the believers of Ganpati who consider him as the Supreme God. The importance of Ganesh Chaturthi is discussed in the book as well, which can be a great source of inspiration to those who probably know little about the lord who is prayed to before all others.

Dr Bajaj's last book, a contemporary fiction- 'Only the Air Is Free: An Interesting Saga of Love and Life', was appreciated by the readers and so was his historical fiction based on life of Emperor Akbar- 'Sikandernama- Qissa-I-Sikander of Akbar'. With the latest book, he takes forward the legacy of his earlier work on mythology that includes 'Shiva – origins and iconography', 'Brahma: Creator God' and 'Goddesses in Indian Mythology', which were a result of his affinity to subjects like Indian medieval and ancient history. He also holds the credit for multiple publications in journals, three chapters in medical books and two medical books.