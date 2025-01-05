The timeless tale of the ‘Bava Maradalu Well’: A symbol of tradition and heritage

In the heart of Kannekal village, nestled within Madgulapally Mandal of Nalgonda district, lies a historic construction: the Bava Maradalu Well. Built by the illustrious Kakatiya kings, this architectural marvel is more than just a well—it is a testament to the culture, traditions, and ingenuity of a bygone era. True to the adage, “Old is gold,” the well reflects respect and practicality, showcasing a harmonious balance between daily life and social customs.

A Well Built on Respect

The well’s design is steeped in tradition. Following the age-old custom of showing deference to the brother-in-law (Bava), the sister-in-law (Maradalu) could gracefully step aside while fetching water from the well’s steps. Thus, the well-earned the name Tolugudu Bavi (“Step-Aside Well”). Cleverly constructed, it includes rooms adjacent to the steps, providing private spaces for women to step aside when encountering men. The well’s thoughtful architecture ensured both convenience and the preservation of modesty.

Locals also refer to it as Kotla Bavi, as it was originally built to serve the residents of Karne Kota Fort, the ancient name of Kannekal. According to village elders, the well was dug to an impressive depth of 100 feet and featured three tiers of steps for easy access to water. The current priest of the Padmanabha Temple, Kolanupaka Vasudeva Rao, shared that the water from the well was once used for sacred rituals like Chakrasnanam and Abhishekam for the temple’s idols.

An Underground Mystery

Legends surrounding the well add an air of intrigue. According to ancestral accounts, a hidden tunnel extending 8 kilometers connected the well to escape routes, complete with four rooms inside. This passage was said to have been a lifeline for the royal family of Karne Kota during times of crisis. Unfortunately, the once-magnificent well and its secretive features now lie in a state of ruin, echoing the saying, “What is left untended will wither away.”

Childhood Memories of the Well

Seventy-year-old Kannekal villager Venkataiah recalls the well as a treasure trove of cherished memories. He fondly remembers playing with his friends in the rooms alongside the well’s steps during his childhood. Venkataiah’s grandparents often narrated tales about the well’s significance and the unique rituals observed by women when fetching water. These stories remind us that “Traditions are the threads that weave the fabric of history.”

A Village of Sculptors

Kannekal village, often called the “Village of Sculptors,” boasts a rich heritage dating back to the 13th century. During the reign of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva and his Samantha kings, the Chodas, this region flourished as part of their capital at Panagal in Nalgonda. The village, then known as Karne Kota, showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of the Kakatiya dynasty through its ancient temples and sculptures. Intricately carved black stones, a magnificent Ganapati idol, the Shata Matruka, and Brahma sculptures remain enduring attractions. To safeguard these priceless relics, some statues have been relocated to the Panagal Museum in Nalgonda town.

A Blend of History and Devotion

During the Nizam era, village Patwari Kolanupaka Narasimha Rao constructed a four-pillared residential building (Chatushala Bhavan) over a century ago. Later, his grandson Krishnarao restored the structure and replaced a dilapidated temple with a new Lord Shiva Temple, adding the Padmanabha idol as well. On auspicious days like Shivaratri, devotees from neighboring villages flock to this temple, proving that “Faith moves mountains.”

To support temple activities, the government provides funds for Dhupa, Deepa, and Naivedyam, while villagers and the descendants of Narasimha Rao offer financial aid. Temple priest Kolanupaka Vasudeva Rao highlighted the collective efforts in maintaining the temple’s sanctity and tradition.

The Eternal Nagula Cheruvu

The legacy of Kannekal extends beyond the well. Ganapati Deva, the only son of Pratapa Rudra, excavated a 500-acre pond named Nagula Cheruvu in honour of his sister, Nagulamba. The pond served as a lifeline, providing irrigation for the village’s agricultural lands. Over time, various statues surrounding the pond were moved due to neglect, underscoring the proverb, “A stitch in time saves nine.”

A Call for Preservation

Villagers passionately advocate for government intervention to protect these historical treasures. They believe that safeguarding the ancient temples and structures is essential for the benefit of future generations, embodying the wisdom that “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and souls of its people.”

The Bava Maradalu Well and the other historic marvels of Kannekal village stand as silent witnesses to a glorious past. They remind us of the ingenuity, artistry, and traditions of our ancestors.