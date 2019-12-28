The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace completed 10 years in Hyderabad, and the anniversary party in addition to music, had food showcased curated from all the restaurants of the hotels, and an innovative dessert counter that used software to display the names of the desserts, in order to avoid the name tags that are usually used; a system conceptualised by award winning Executive Chef Mahesh Padala, which is in its development stage.

An exhilarating performance by the Russian musical duo --Eventsyug playing Violin and Cajon to English and Bollywood songs followed by a four-piece live band by K19 entertained the guests through the evening. The talented culinarians at the property tailored the menu featuring delicacies like salmon, avocado roll with ponzu aioli, live stations of dim sums offering shrimp hargow, wasabi and edamame crystal dim sums & chicken dim sums; pecking duck and thukpa stations, Chicken Olivetti's, activated charcoal macaroons with avocado and wasabi aioli, amongst others. Casbah offered a widespread Mediterranean station, live stations of chicken souvlaki, and shawarma rolls with a selection of falafels. Kangan's signature dishes included, lamb galouti, bharta counter with warki Paratha, dumba biryani, lamb bharta, and much more. The banquets set up live stations for barbeque grills & local delicacies while the digitalised dessert counter was filled with decadent delights like chocolate whiskey bundt cake with whiskey caramel sauce, whiskey croissant pudding, browned butter & bourbon blondie.

Parag Sawhney, General Manager, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace said, "We are extremely proud and excited to celebrate ten iconic years of WestinThe hotel has witnessed changing trends and impactfully stood the test of time and being associated with such a remarkable brand is truly an honor and the entire team is looking forward to the new decade with newly curated initiatives, concepts, and unique offerings to delight our guests."